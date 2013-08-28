Tavern on Broad Announces Alumni Watch Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- As football season starts up for another year of hard-hitting entertainment, Tavern on Broad is excited to announce the screening of all college football games associated with TOBU (Tavern on Broad University). Loaded with 40 HD-TVs and table seating available throughout the tavern, this sports bar in Philadelphia knows how to please its crowd. With both Comcast and DirecTV, Tavern on Broad will play host to any alumni game watch party of the year.



For guests who attended college away from Philadelphia and can’t get the game of their choice at home, Tavern on Broad plays up to 12 different games featuring some of the 20 teams that are part of the TOB-U. These include such prominent sports schools as the University of Southern California, Arizona State University, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Kentucky, amongst others. Without owning the package to see these teams from the luxury of their own home, guests can enjoy a relaxing afternoon filled with entertainment.



For those guests who enjoy seeing live music for no cost, Tavern on Broad offers live acoustic music every Wednesday night at 8 pm. Come take advantage of the best happy hour in any of the Philadelphia, PA bars, with half price on all drinks every weeknight from 5 pm-8 pm. After the happy hour on Wednesdays, there is live entertainment with no cover charge and music from all eras. There is plenty of fun to be had at Tavern on Broad, and guests who wish to have a party for any and every occasion can utilize the professional party planners.



When planning to get together and reminisce over the college days with a group of friends, stop by Tavern on Broad and watch any team of interest. Semi-private events are available for groups under 40 people, making Tavern on Broad the best place for alumni watch parties. For more information, please call 215-546-2290 with any inquiries.



About Tavern on Broad

Located in the heart of Center City, Tavern on Broad is beneath the Bellevue building on the Corner of Broad and Walnut Streets. They are open seven days a week from 11am to 2am. They offer their guests a true fan experience with 34 HDTV's, without a bad seat in the house. Don't forget to ask about their private party and special event offerings. Whether you have a group of 10 people or 300, Tavern on Broad is a perfect host for any event, including birthday and corporate parties. Come and enjoy cold beer and great food.



For more information on upcoming specials and events in Philadelphia, please visit http://www.Tavernonbroad.com/.