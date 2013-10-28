Tavern on Broad Announces Annual Halloween Celebration

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- In an effort to celebrate the festivities in style, Tavern on Broad is announcing they will host an exquisite Halloween party complete with costumes, live DJs, and open bar packages. Celebrate the holiday in style on Thursday, October 31, at a premier bar in center city Philadelphia. Tickets start at $10 and doors open at 9 pm. Those interested in attending must purchase their tickets early before they sell out and come dressed in the wildest and creepiest Halloween costumes for a night to remember.



The $10 tickets allows guests one free drink and the ability to let loose on the dance floor while enjoying live performances by DJs. For $20, guests can partake in a premium three-hour open vodka bar. The packages gradually increase in value and can include cocktail service, champagne bottles and VIP entrance access. If ordering a bottle service package, a 20 percent gratuity is charged to the credit card and not included in the ticket price.



For those that wish to roam the city before ending their night at Tavern on Broad, guest have the opportunity to purchase late admission tickets for just $5 and receive access to the bar any time after 12:30 am. The DJ will still be performing until 2 am and all sale purchases are non-refundable.



With VIP access and a large group in attendance, guests can inquire about reserving one of their three private party rooms in Philadelphia. They will have access to their own private server and lounge seating. To keep the party atmosphere in the private space, there are semi-private rooms available in the VIP lounge. When reserving a private room, one of the event planning coordinators at Tavern on Broad will set up the entire party and let the guests enjoy themselves on one of the wildest holidays of the year.



For more information about the Halloween extravaganza or to inquire on a private party room for a birthday celebration or a corporate gathering, please call 215-546-2290 or visit their website today.



About Tavern on Broad

Located in the heart of Center City, Tavern on Broad is beneath the Bellevue building on the Corner of Broad and Walnut Streets. They are open seven days a week from 11am to 2am. They offer their guests a true fan experience with 34 HDTV's, without a bad seat in the house. Don't forget to ask about their private party and special event offerings. Whether you have a group of 10 people or 300, Tavern on Broad is a perfect host for any event, including birthday and corporate parties. Come and enjoy cold beer and great food.



For more information on upcoming specials and events in Philadelphia, please visit http://www.Tavernonbroad.com/.