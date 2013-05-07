Tavern on Broad Announces New Drink Specials for Baseball Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Kicking off another fun-filled, action-packed Phillies season Tavern on Broad will be serving new drink specials during every home game this season. Philadelphia is home to some for the most passionate baseball fans in the country and the new drink specials being presented by the bar are a thank-you for their years of dedication. During each Phillies home game this season, the established sports bar in Center City will be serving $3 Yuengling and Yuengling Lights all day long. If people can’t make it to the ball park for the game, they can have just as good a time at Tavern on Broad. For more information on upcoming specials, please call 215-546-2290.



Along with drink specials being featured during every Phillies home game this season, they will also be featured during happy hour every Monday through Friday. During the last few years, Tavern on Broad has been the place to go to after students finish up with class and young professionals leave work. The bar greets guests will half-price drinks from 5 pm to 8pm, so there will be more than enough time to get out of work clothes and stop in for a few ice cold drinks.



People are always welcome to call or email the bar at any time, and with the use of social media sites, they will now be able to reach Tavern on Broad any time of day. By liking the bar on Facebook and following it on Twitter, guests can now leave valuable feedback that will help Tavern on Broad become more fun than ever. Tavern on Broad will also be posting new specials, coupons and other exciting offers on their new social media platforms, so people should check back on a daily basis.



About Tavern on Broad

Located in the heart of Center City, Tavern on Broad is beneath the Bellevue building on the Corner of Broad and Walnut Streets. They are open seven days a week from 11am to 2am. They offer their guests a true fan experience with 34 HDTV's, without a bad seat in the house. Don't forget to ask about their private party and special event offerings. Whether you have a group of 10 people or 300, Tavern on Broad is a perfect host for any event, including birthday and corporate parties. Come and enjoy cold beer and great food.



For more information on how to book a corporate party in Philadelphia, please visit http://www.tavernonbroad.com/.