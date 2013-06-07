Tavern on Broad Announces New Food and Drink Specials During Baseball Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Instead of heading down to the ball game, people can head over to Tavern on Broad for their game-day food and drink specials. Tavern on Broad, one of the most popular sports bars in Philadelphia, will be offering specials all season long. The Philadelphia Phillies only have a few dollar dog days throughout the season, but at Tavern on Broad, every Phillies game will be a $1 dog day. As if that food special wasn’t good enough, guests will also get to enjoy $7 Cheese Steak Fries, $4 Classic Nachos, $7 Chicken Quesadillas, $7 Chicken Tenders, $7 Veggie Sliders, and $5 Chili Cheese Dogs on the game-day food menu.



Not to outdo the cheap game-day food menu, Tavern on Broad will also be serving cheap drink specials during every Phillies home game. At the bar, guests will be able to kick back $3 Yuengling and Yuengling Lights, as they watch the game on one of the multiple HDTVs. This summer, the only thing that beats heading down to the ball park and enjoying the game in person, is heading to Tavern on Broad to cool off with cheap food and drink specials.



With so many food and drink specials available, Tavern on Broad will easily become the headquarters for Phillies parties. Large groups of friends who wish to meet up for a few drinks can make reservations for the bar’s private party room. The room features ample space for Phillies fans to cheer on the home town heroes, Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, and Cliff Lee. People interested in making reservations can call 215-546-2290. There will be no better place in Philadelphia to watch the game than Tavern on Broad. Make the reservations today.



About Tavern on Broad

Located in the heart of Center City, Tavern on Broad is beneath the Bellevue building on the Corner of Broad and Walnut Street. They are open seven days a week from 11am to 2am. They offer their guests a true fan experience with 34 HDTV's, without a bad seat in the house. Don't forget to ask about their private party and special event offerings. Whether you have a group of 10 people or 300, Tavern on Broad is a perfect host for any event, including birthday and corporate parties. Come and enjoy cold beer and great food.



For more information on how to book a corporate party in Philadelphia, please visit http://www.tavernonbroad.com/.