Tavern on Broad Announces Participation in Center City SIPS

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Tavern on Broad is pleased to announce its participation in Center City SIPS this summer. During the city-wide event, the famous bar in Center City will be serving food and drink specials every Wednesday night from 5pm to 7pm. At the bar, guests will be served $3 Corona Light drafts & Tavern’s rotating Sly Fox draft, $4 House White or Red Wines and $5 Don Quixote Island Sangria, flavored with Absolut Palmers. For guests watching their diet, the bar will also be serving 69 calorie Absolut Skinny Babes during those hours as well. The bar will also be featuring live acoustic music throughout the night that will keep the party going well into the next morning.



Since the only thing people enjoy more than cheap drink specials are even cheaper food specials, Tavern on Broad will also have a special SIPS food menu available at the bar. Guests can enjoy sharing half-price hummus & pita platters, and loaded Tavern fries with friends and family. To RSVP for the event, people can contact the event coordinator at Langford.neina@gmail.com. Tavern will hand out complimentary cocktails for guests and their co-workers by making reservations beforehand. Group reservations can also be made by visiting http://www.Tavernonbroad.com/forms/center-city-wednesdays.



People are also encouraged to inquire about the private party packages available for special occasions. Tavern on Broad will host any special event including fundraisers, corporate meetings, extended happy hours, or birthday parties. The event coordinator will work with the group to make sure they get everything they need to make their night unforgettable. Whether groups ask for catering options or a private open bar for their party, everyone will remember the night they partied at Tavern on Broad.



About Tavern on Broad

Located in the heart of Center City, Tavern on Broad is beneath the Bellevue building on the Corner of Broad and Walnut Streets. They are open seven days a week from 11am to 2am. They offer their guests a true fan experience with 34 HDTV's, without a bad seat in the house. Don't forget to ask about their private party and special event offerings. Whether you have a group of 10 people or 300, Tavern on Broad is a perfect host for any event, including birthday and corporate parties. Come and enjoy cold beer and great food.



For more information on upcoming specials and events in Philadelphia, please visit http://www.Tavernonbroad.com/.