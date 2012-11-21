Tavern on Broad in Philadelphia Announces Can for Cover Friday's

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Tavern on Broad, home to many birthday parties in Philadelphia, announces Can for Cover Friday’s. With this fundraiser, guests will be able to enter the bar/restaurant with no cover charge by donating a canned food item. The can food drive takes place every Friday in November, from 9pm to close. To schedule a fundraiser at Tavern on Broad, contact the event coordinator at Langford.Neina@gmail.com.



Tavern on Broad offers their guests a great place to drink beer, relax and watch any sports game on one of their 34 HDTV’s. There is not a bad seat in the house in this party bar in Philadelphia which is why people visit for happy hours during the week, and all weekend long. Tavern on Broad is also perfect for any private party or special event. Whether it is for a small group of 10 or big group of 300, they will be sure to make accommodations for any party’s needs.



Tavern on Broad is also known as a fun establishment for hosting a bachelorette party in Philadelphia. The bar/restaurant can accommodate a party for up to 300 guests. Here is what a recent guest had to say about the Philadelphia Tavern in a Yelp review: “I just wanted to let you know that we were really happy with our party last Saturday night. Tom, our waiter, did a great job. It was a chaotic setting with so many people coming in and out of the area but he was friendly the whole time and quick to bring out all of our drink orders. Everyone had a great time!”



About Tavern on Broad

Located in the heart of Center City beneath the Bellevue on the Corner of Broad and Walnut Streets, Tavern on Broad is open seven days a week from 11am-2am. It is considered a Villanova sports bar that offers an upbeat, pub-like atmosphere, where visitors come dressed in their best casual or business apparel.



For more information, please visit http://www.tavernonbroad.com/.