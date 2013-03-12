Tavern on Broad in Philadelphia Announces New Drink Specials During All Flyers Games

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Tavern on Broad, an established sports bar in Center City, is ready to celebrate the return of Flyers hockey action, by announcing new drink specials during all Flyers games. So, the lock-out has ended and now it is time to get back on the ice. There will be no better way to celebrate the Flyers return to the ice, than by sipping on an ice cold drink. The bar at Tavern on Broad will be serving $3 drafts during any Flyers game this season. The best thing about catching the Flyers game at Tavern on Broad is that the bar is surrounded by multiple HDTVs, so guests will have a chance to see every second of the action. While enjoying an ice cold draft, guests of Tavern on Broad can add on some delicious wings or cheesesteak egg rolls from the kitchen.



Tavern on Broad has quickly become one of the most popular bars in Philadelphia because they offer drink specials every night of the week. Every Monday through Friday, the bar serves half price drinks from 5 pm until 8pm. So if there isn’t a Flyers game on, the bar will still be rocking and rolling with amazing drink specials.



Watching a Flyers game at Tavern on Broad is a great addition to any bachelorette party in Philadelphia. What better way to celebrate the last moments as a free woman than by watching tough hockey players take the ice? The event coordinator will supply everything to make it the best bachelorette party in the area including party favors, customized menu options, and delicious drink specials. Brides-to-be will not regret having their bachelorette party at Tavern on Broad.



About Tavern on Broad

Located in the heart of Center City, Tavern on Broad is beneath the Bellevue building on the Corner of Broad and Walnut Streets. They are open seven days a week from 11am to 2am. They offer their guests a true fan experience with 34 HDTV's, without a bad seat in the house. Don't forget to ask about their private party and special event offerings. Whether you have a group of 10 people or 300, Tavern on Broad is a perfect host for any event, including birthday and corporate parties. Come and enjoy cold beer and great food.



For more information on how to reserve a corporate happy hour or private party room, visit http://www.tavernonbroad.com/.