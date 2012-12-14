Tavern on Broad in Philadelphia Is Now Taking Reservations for Birthday and Corporate Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Tavern on Broad, the famous birthday party place in Philadelphia, is now taking reservations for Birthday and Corporate parties. Tavern on Broad is known as a fun establishment for hosting various parties in Philadelphia. Now, Tavern on Broad is adding Birthday and Corporate celebrations to their repertoire. The bar/restaurant can accommodate a party for up to 300 guests.



Guests can kick off their New Year right, by having Tavern on Third host their party. Tavern on Third has private party rooms available, where guests can reserve their party there for free. Accommodating groups from large to small, Tavern on Third will customize any food or drink package to meet each party’s specific needs. The bar also has private VIP booths available for a corporate happy hour in Philadelphia, along with birthday parties. Open bar and bottle service is available for all parties. No matter what kind of celebration people are looking for, Tavern on Third will coordinate them and make each night special.



A recent customer of Tavern on Broad had this to say about their experience of having a corporate party in Philadelphia hosted at the bar: “I wanted to thank you for being so helpful during the planning and the execution of my happy hour fundraiser. The event was great! We raised funds and initiated some new energy for our dance company and helped introduce us to a new audience. Thank you again for all of your guidance, clear communication, and positivity!”



About Tavern on Broad

Located in the heart of Center City beneath the Bellevue on the Corner of Broad and Walnut Streets, Tavern on Broad is open seven days a week from 11am-2am. It is considered a Villanova sports bar that offers an upbeat, pub-like atmosphere, where visitors come dressed in their best casual or business apparel.



For more information on birthday parties in Philadelphia, please visit http://www.tavernonbroad.com/.