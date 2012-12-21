Tavern on Broad in Philadelphia Is Now Taking Reservations for Holiday Happy Hours

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Tavern on Broad, the famous bar in Philadelphia, is now taking reservations for holiday happy hours. For the holiday season, guests can prove to their friends and family that they are not a Grinch. The bar will be serving discounted food and drinks for people who make a reservation. Rooms and booths are still available for brunch, lunch, dinner and late night events. For details on how to book Tavern on Broad for their holiday party, contact the event coordinator at 215-546-2290. Make this holiday season memorable by spending it with friends and family at Tavern on Broad.



Other than holiday parties, Tavern on Broad is an ideal venue for guests to host a bachelorette party in Philadelphia. The private room available provides ample space for any size party or event. Whether it is a large corporate gathering or a more intimate get-together, people will be satisfied with the private party room. For each party, there will be an event staff on hand that will provide customized drink and food packages, satisfying the needs of each of the guests. No matter what kind of party a guest wishes to host, Tavern on Broad is one of the only bars in Philadelphia to offer a private party room.



A recent customer had this to say about her experience reserving a surprise birthday party at Tavern on Broad: “I just wanted to write to you to express my gratitude for hosting my boyfriend’s party on Saturday night. I was so pleased with the area set-up and it worked out perfectly for the initial surprise entrance! The table and area were the perfect size. Everyone keeps texting me to tell me how much fun they had and how awesome of a place Tavern is. I will be telling all of my friends and family to host their parties there, and I will be a frequent visitor! Texting me to tell me the table was ready was above and beyond, and it did not go unnoticed. Thank you so much!”



About Tavern on Broad

Located in the heart of Center City beneath the Bellevue on the Corner of Broad and Walnut Streets, Tavern on Broad is open seven days a week from 11am-2am. It is considered a Villanova sports bar that offers an upbeat, pub-like atmosphere, where visitors come dressed in their best casual or business apparel.



