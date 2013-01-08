Tavern on Broad Is Now Taking Birthday Party Reservations for 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Tavern on Broad, the famous birthday party place in Philadelphia, is now taking birthday party reservations for 2013. The event staff at Tavern on broad will help plan a birthday party that a guest’s friends will be jealous of. Known as an ideal venue to throw a surprise birthday party, Tavern on Broad has multiple back private rooms available. The New Year will be more memorable than the last because there will be no fee for reserving the room. Any special birthday boy or girl will get to skip to the front of the line, for their VIP treatment. Other than waiving the reservation fee for a private room, Tavern on Broad offers multiple party packages. The bar features a large VIP booth for a more intimate experience, as well as open bar and bottle service for those interested. With so many options to choose from, guests are bound to have a good time at Tavern on Broad. For more information, contact the event coordinator at 215-546-2290.



Other than reserving birthday parties in Philadelphia, many guests reserve private rooms for corporate parties. The event staff provides customized food and beverage packages that are sure to meet the specific needs of each group. Tavern on Broad is dedicated to taking away the stress of planning a party. A customer recently expressed this about her experience of having Tavern on Broad host her corporate party: “I just wanted to let you know that we were really happy with our party last Saturday night. Tom, our waiter, did a great job. It was a chaotic setting with so many people coming in and out of the area but he was friendly the whole time and quick to bring out all of our drink orders. Everyone had a great time! Thanks for everything!-Yelp.com



About Tavern on Broad

Located in the heart of Center City beneath the Bellevue on the Corner of Broad and Walnut Streets, Tavern on Broad is open seven days a week from 11am-2am. It is considered a popular party bar that offers an upbeat, pub-like atmosphere, where visitors come dressed in their best casual or business apparel. Perfect for sports fans wanting to watch the day’s top games, Tavern on Broad features 34 HDTVs surrounding the bar area. The establishment has quickly become the a main attraction in Center City.



For more information on how to reserve a private party room for a corporate party in Philadelphia, visit http://www.tavernonbroad.com/.