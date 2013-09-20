Tavern on Broad Now Has Tickets Available for New Year's Eve Celebration

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- As the summer season came and went, the end of the year is quickly approaching. With many groups organizing a memorable night to ring in the New Year, Tavern on Broad is announcing they now have tickets available to purchase for the ultimate NYE party in Philadelphia. Featuring entertainment throughout the night, including live DJs and professional Jewlz dancers, the atmosphere at Tavern on Broad is exceptional. There will be music blaring all night to keep everyone on their feet.



Doors open at 8 pm and the tickets start as low as $65 per person—if attending with a group. This group rate includes everything the general admission ticket ($75) contains, from party favors and coat-check access, to a five-hour premium open bar until two o’clock in the morning. Guests will have the time of their lives without breaking the bank at this exclusive New Year’s Eve deal in Philadelphia.



For those who are ready to ring in the New Year in style, there are various VIP ticket packages starting at $85 that include an extra hour of the open bar special. Receive bottle service with a reserved seat throughout the event to give the legs a rest. There is no shortage of space at Tavern on Broad as the venue has the ability to house over 1,000 people. Take part in a champagne toast at midnight with all the attendees and make this New Year’s Eve the most unforgettable party of the year.



The NYE event has sold out in previous years, so guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance and arrive early to ensure a reduced waiting time. For more information regarding the New Year’s package and how to purchase tickets to the event, please call 215-546-2290 or visit the website today.



About Tavern on Broad

Located in the heart of Center City, Tavern on Broad is beneath the Bellevue building on the Corner of Broad and Walnut Streets. They are open seven days a week from 11am to 2am. They offer their guests a true fan experience with 34 HDTV's, without a bad seat in the house. Don't forget to ask about their private party and special event offerings. Whether you have a group of 10 people or 300, Tavern on Broad is a perfect host for any event, including birthday and corporate parties. Come and enjoy cold beer and great food.



For more information on upcoming specials and events in Philadelphia, please visit http://www.Tavernonbroad.com/.