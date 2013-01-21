Tavern on Broad Now Offering New Party Packages for Birthday Parties in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Tavern on Broad Bar and Restaurant is now offering new party packages for birthday parties in Philadelphia. This year, Tavern on Broad will be making birthday parties more enjoyable by offering open bar packages and bottle service. The open bar package is a popular choice among guests of Tavern on Broad because it gives guests the ability to pay a set amount at the beginning of the night. This package is affordable and ends up being a cheaper option for large groups because they do not have to pay per drink. Along with custom party packages, Tavern on Broad will also supply live entertainment, food and party favors. As with all of the birthday parties at Tavern on Broad, the special birthday boy or girl drinks for free, as their guests enjoy half-price drink specials. Planning a fun, entertaining birthday party has never been easier. For further details on birthday party packages, contact the event coordinator by calling 215-546-2290



The bar has experience hosting various types of parties and provides a spacious private party room for any bachelorette party in Philadelphia. There are multiple back rooms available and guests do not have to pay a fee to use them. Tavern on Broad understands that there is no need to keep the guest of honor waiting. This is why the bar also gives the special birthday boy or girl the privilege of skipping the long line of people waiting and giving them full access to one of the large VIP booths. Event staff will be on hand daily, to discuss the various birthday party options and help guests decide how to make the party a night to remember forever. The possibilities Tavern on Broad has to offer are endless.



About Tavern on Broad

Located in the heart of Center City beneath the Bellevue on the Corner of Broad and Walnut Streets, Tavern on Broad is open seven days a week from 11am-2am. It is considered a popular party bar that offers an upbeat, pub-like atmosphere, where visitors come dressed in their best casual or business apparel. As an established sports bar, Tavern on Broad is perfect for watching the day’s top games because the bar features 34 HDTVs surrounding the bar area. The establishment has quickly become a main attraction in Center City.



For more information on how to reserve a private party room for a corporate happy hour in Philadelphia, visit http://www.tavernonbroad.com/.