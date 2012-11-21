Tavern on Third Announces New Daily Happy Hour Specials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Tavern on Third, the famous party bar in NYC, announces new daily happy hour specials. The bar will be serving up $4 beers, including over 70 beers to choose from. Happy Hour at Tavern on Third takes place every Monday through Thursday; from 5pm to 8pm. Come celebrate a night of drinking after work, at Tavern on Third.



James F. had this to say about Tavern on Third in a recent Yelp review: “Well the cool factor is definitely present when you are at Tavern on Third. I went there to watch the UEFA Euro Cup championship. It was fantastic. I posted up in one of the tables in the back. I have never been to a bar before that allows their customers to pour their own beers. It made life a lot easier for me to drown my sorrows as Italy got their asses kicked by Spain. The bartender was great and the pricing was reasonable. I'll definitely head over there to watch a few games sometime soon.”



The bar space is equipped with over 30 HDTVs, where football fans can root for their favorite team every Sunday. A private room near the back of the establishment accommodates 50 people and also has a private bar where guests can take advantage of some great drink specials in NYC with their friends and enjoy their night out together. The menu is compiled of "gourmet bar food" and everything is made from scratch. Featured items include a blue cheese stuffed burger topped with apple slices and a honey spread and Cordon Bleu Mac and Cheese Balls.



About Tavern on Third

Tavern on Third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the happy hour bar in NYC is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. Tavern on Third is open daily from 11.30am to 4am. Reservations must be taken for the draft tables.



For more information, please visit http://www.tavernonthird.com/.