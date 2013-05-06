Tavern on Third Announces New Drinks Specials During Playoff Action

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- This year, New York has been blessed with having tow hometown teams in NBA and NHL playoff action. To celebrate with the city, Tavern on Third announces new drink specials during all New York Knicks and Rangers playoff games. The bar will be featuring $4 domestic drafts and the new $5 Award-Winning Pat LaFrieda Burger. The bar features 35 HDTV’s so sport fans will not miss a single moment of action. With a sound-system that rivals Madison Square Garden, Tavern on Third will be the prime location for playoff action. To make table reservations, please email tavern.whitney@gmail.com.



The Award-Winning Pat LaFrieda Burger featured during the playoff specials, has become the cornerstone to the great American bar food served at Tavern on Third. For just $5, the Pat LaFreida Burger has made the burger selection at the bar more mouthwatering than ever. This half-pound burger is a good enough reason for dieters around the country to stop counting their calories, and indulge in this hunk of beef. The Pat LaFrieda Burger is served every day at Tavern on Third along with ice cold beer specials that will make a great addition to a meal.



The Pat LaFrieda isn’t the only thing on the menu served on a daily basis. Tavern on Third offers a daily happy hour in Murray Hill. Guests can stop by after work every Monday through Friday and spend just $4 on any beer behind the bar. With over 70 different beers to choose from, guests can stop by every day of the week for a different satisfying taste. The happy hour is available from 5 to 8 pm, so there will be more than enough time to visit after work.



About TAVERN on third

TAVERN on third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the popular establishment is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. The individual draft tables are a great addition to the daily happy hour offered by the sports bar. TAVERN on Third is open daily from 11:30am to 4am serving a delicious lunch and dinner menu.



For more information on how TAVERN on third can host a private party or event, visit http://www.TAVERNonthird.com/.