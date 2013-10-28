TAVERN on Third Announces Participation in Halloween Bar Crawl

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- When it comes time to show off that coveted costume that individuals have been waiting too long to display, having the chance to celebrate at numerous bars in and around Midtown Manhattan is too good to pass up. This Halloween, TAVERN on Third, one of the premier bars in Murray Hill and East Midtown is announcing they will be participating in this year’s Crawl-O-Ween bar crawl. Guests interested can register at McFadden’s Saloon on Second Avenue to receive their wrist band and have the chance to visit up to 13 participating bars or find their comfort at TAVERN on Third and stay at one party until 4 am.



Drink specials will vary depending on the venue, and upon registration guests will receive a cup and map containing every participating location, along with the wristband. The Crawl-O-Ween event encompasses three different days and a ticket can be purchased for $20 with access to each day, or purchase a $10 ticket for Halloween night only. Admittance to the participating bars will be based on capacity, so be sure to stop at TAVERN on Third before the bar is filled.



As a prominent sports bar in New York City, guests are encouraged to attend TAVERN on Third on Halloween if only to watch Thursday Night Football, a clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Serving as the No. 1 Chicago Bears bar in NYC, Bears fans living in NY will never miss game action at TAVERN on Third. There are drink specials for every Bears game, catering to those wearing Bears jerseys or the orange and blue.



If interested in participating in the Crawl-O-Ween Halloween bar crawl in New York City and letting loose for a night filled with scary and sexy costumes, be sure to call TAVERN on Third at 212-300-4046 to inquire about drink specials or visit their website to get a glimpse of the ambiance of this sports styled party bar.



About TAVERN on third

TAVERN on third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the popular establishment is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. The individual draft tables are a great addition to the daily happy hour offered by the sports bar. TAVERN on third is open daily from 11:30am to 4am serving a delicious lunch and dinner menu and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.



For more information regarding TAVERN on third and the availability of self-pour draft tables, visit http://www.TAVERNonthird.com/.