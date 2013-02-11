TAVERN on Third in New York Announces New Happy Hour Specials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- TAVERN on Third, an established sports bar in NYC, announces new happy hour specials during the week. Guests of TAVERN on Third can now take solace in the fact that they have a place to go to for cheap drinks after a hard day of work or class. During the week, all beers at TAVERN on third are $4. There are 70 beers to choose from on the drink menu including Stone IPA, Dog Fish Head 60 Minute, Magic Hat, and Guinness. With this many choices of bottled and draft beers, TAVERN on Third has something on tap for every guest. The happy hour at TAVERN on third is available every Monday through Friday from 5pm until 8pm. Guests can call 212-300-4046 for more information on the new happy hour drink specials.



Other than serving a daily happy hour in Murray Hill, TAVERN on third is also an ideal venue for reserving an open bar for any corporate party or event. For every special occasion celebrated at TAVERN on third, the event coordinator will provide a variety of affordable drink specials and private party packages. Whether a guest wants a variety of beers or mixed drinks, TAVERN on third can customize any package to give customers exactly what they are looking for.



During the warmer months, TAVERN on third can accommodate private party groups with outdoor seating in Murray Hill. Guests can enjoy ice cold beers while taking in the beautiful weather the outdoor seating provides. Whether inside or out, guests will always have a good time at TAVERN on third.



About TAVERN on third

TAVERN on third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the popular establishment is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. The individual draft tables are a great addition to the daily happy hour offered by the sports bar. TAVERN on Third is open daily from 11:30am to 4am serving a delicious lunch and dinner menu.



For more information on how TAVERN on third can host a private party or event, visit http://www.TAVERNonthird.com/.