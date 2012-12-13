Tavern on Third in NYC Announces Facebook Contest for Guests to Receive a Free Open Bar

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Tavern on Third, the famous party bar in NYC, announces they will hold a contest to reach 1,000 “Likes” on their Facebook page. If Tavern on Third reaches their goal by midnight on this date, they will give their guests a free open bar from 9 pm to 10 pm. Share the love of Tavern on Third, by Liking the company’s Facebook page. To “Like” their Facebook page, visit https://www.facebook.com/TavernOnThird.



Other than hosting an open bar, Tavern on Third is an ideal venue for hosting a private party in NYC. Their private party rooms can accommodate groups of any size, from small to large. Offering an extensive menu of food and drink specials, Tavern on Third will customize any party package to fit their guests’ needs. Many guests have hosted holiday parties, corporate luncheons and intimate dinners at Tavern on Third.



Dori L. had this to say in a Yelp review about Tavern on Third’s private party room in NYC: “Come here early enough, you'll get a nice big corner seat like we did and if you stroll in at any other time after say..... 8pm, you're going to have a tough time looking for seats even at the bar. One beer after another, your experience gets better and better with an appetizer. The bar features nice staff, spacious corners, a long bar, space in the back, and enough standing room behind the bar for confined space lovers. Whatever your reason should be.”



About Tavern on Third

Tavern on Third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the happy hour bar in NYC is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. Tavern on Third is open daily from 11.30am to 4am. Reservations must be taken for the draft tables.



For more information on their open bar in NYC, please visit http://www.tavernonthird.com/.