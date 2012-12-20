Tavern on Third in NYC Announces Their First Annual New Year's Eve Party

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Tavern on Third, the high-end sports bar in NYC, announces their first annual New Year’s Eve party. The bar will be serving up the cheapest drink specials in NYC, as the ball drops and the New Year begins. The General Admission ticket to the night’s event costs $75 per person. This is a limited time offer because tickets are expected to be sold out quickly. With the purchase of the General Admission Ticket, guests can take part in the Top Shelf Open Bar, available from 9 pm until 2 am. The Open Bar includes all liquor, beer and wine. General admission will also include a Dinner Buffet, which will be served from 9 pm until 11 pm. To top off the night, guests will take part in a Champagne Toast at midnight, helping ring in 2013. Because of the popularity of the event, Tavern on Third will be open until 4 am. To reserve a table, or to get more information regarding how to reserve the back room for a private party, contact the event coordinator at 212-300-4046 or send an email to tavern.whitney@gmail.com.



The back room at Tavern on Third is an ideal location for guests to host a birthday party or corporate party in NYC. The back room offers private space for any occasion and is equipped with a private bar, reserved seating and customized menu selections. James F., a recent customer, expressed “Well the cool factor is definitely present when you are at Tavern on Third. I went there to watch the UEFA Euro Cup championship. It was fantastic. I posted up in one of the tables in the back. I have never been to a bar before that allows their customers to pour their own beers.”



About Tavern on Third

Tavern on Third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the happy hour bar in NYC is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. Tavern on Third is open daily from 11.30am to 4am. Reservations must be taken for the draft tables.



For more information on how to host a birthday party in NYC, please visit http://www.tavernonthird.com/.