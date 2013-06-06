TAVERN on Third Is Now Taking Draft Table Reservations for New York Mets Games

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- TAVERN on third, the popular upscale party bar in NYC, is now taking draft table reservations for all New York Mets games this season. Instead of heading down to the stadium and viewing the game from the nose bleed section, sport fans can make reservations for one of the draft tables available and see the game on one of the bar’s HDTVs. TAVERN on third has easily become a nightlife attraction in Murray Hill, as it is one of the only bars to have three self-pour tables. Using the two taps located in the center of the table, guests will be able to pour their own beer right from their seat.



Figuring out how many beers guests have to pay for at the end of the game is easier than ever. The draft table is fully equipped with a computerized tracking system that keeps a tab on how many beers have been poured. Guests can purchase all of the same beer specials that are served at the bar at their draft table. This takes out all the hassle of waiting in a crowded group of people.



Draft tables can seat up to ten guests, and reservations should be made for groups made of six or more. Large groups wanting to watch the Mets dominate the Eastern division will find the draft tables more than suitable. To make a reservation, guests can fill out the form on the website. Once the form has been submitted, those who made the reservation will be contacted for confirmation. Guests can also call 212-300-4046 to make a reservation or for more information. Gather with fellow die-hard Mets fans at TAVERN on third.



About TAVERN on third

TAVERN on third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the popular establishment is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. The individual draft tables are a great addition to the daily happy hour offered by the sports bar. TAVERN on third is open daily from 11:30am to 4am serving a delicious lunch and dinner menu.



For more information on how TAVERN on third can host a private party or event, visit http://www.TAVERNonthird.com/.