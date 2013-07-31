TAVERN on Third Now Accepting Private Party Reservations for August

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Those interested in making reservations early for their holiday party in NYC will be pleased to know that TAVERN on third is now accepting private party reservations for the entire month of August. As summer nears its end, many people are beginning to stress out about how to plan a successful holiday party. They can leave the stressing-out to TAVERN on third, because the bar’s professional party planning specialists will take care of everything.



TAVERN on third features a coveted private party room in Gramercy Park. Over the years, many people have reserved the spacious party room for holiday parties, corporate meetings, bachelorette parties, and fantasy football drafts. Since most holiday parties are thrown during the NFL season, football fans will be able to enjoy the festivities, while catching every second of action on one of the 8 HDTV’s in the room. Guests can keep warm by the fireplace as they enjoy their ice cold beers. The room can hold up to 50 guests, but when combined with the elevated dining space connecting to the room, 150 people can gather for the holiday celebration.



Smaller groups, who do not feel the need to reserve the private party room, can make reservations for one of the individual self-pour draft tables. 9 guests who sit at the table will have the freedom to pour their own drafts right from their seat. Guests do not have to pay a fee for reserving the draft tables or private party room. Reservations can be made by calling 212-300-4046. The holidays are coming soon, so reservations should be made at TAVERN on third before it’s too late.



About TAVERN on third

TAVERN on third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the popular establishment is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. The individual draft tables are a great addition to the daily happy hour offered by the sports bar. TAVERN on third is open daily from 11:30am to 4am serving a delicious lunch and dinner menu and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.



For more information on how TAVERN on third can host a private party or event, visit http://www.TAVERNonthird.com/.