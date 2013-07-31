TAVERN on Third Now Accepting Reservations for Game-Day Football Parties for 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- TAVERN on third, a thriving sports bar in NYC, is pleased to announce they are now accepting reservations for game-day football parties during the entire NFL season. As a Chicago Bears bar, many NFL fans will be heading to TAVERN on third to see their favorite players in action during another action-packed season. The bar offers a spacious private party room that features 8 HD TVs, a fireplace, and private bar. The private party room also has a state-of-the-art sound system, so members of the party can hear every tackle, catch, and touchdown.



Along with offering a private party room in the back of the bar, TAVERN on third also features three self-pour tap tables. With two taps located in the center of the table, guests will be able to pour their own beers, right from their seat. Ideal for large groups, the tap tables can accommodate up to ten people. From the tap tables, sport fans will catch ever single second of action on one of the bar’s 40 HDTVs.



With the combination of a spacious private party room and three self-pour draft tables, TAVERN on third will be the best place to watch every Chicago Bears game this season. Reservations for the private party room and self-pour tap tables can be made my calling 212-300-4046. TAVERN on third will also be accepting reservations for birthday, corporate, bachelorette, and holiday parties as well. The bar can tailor any food or drink packages that fit a group’s needs. For the game, groups can even reserve a private happy hour in NYC. There are over 70 craft beers to choose from and many drink specials available throughout the week.



About TAVERN on third

TAVERN on third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the popular establishment is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. The individual draft tables are a great addition to the daily happy hour offered by the sports bar. TAVERN on third is open daily from 11:30am to 4am serving a delicious lunch and dinner menu and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.



For more information on how TAVERN on third can host a private party or event, visit http://www.TAVERNonthird.com/.