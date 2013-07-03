TAVERN on Third Now Offering New Open Bar Special Every Saturday Night This Summer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- TAVERN on third is pleased to announce that they are now offering a new open bar special every Saturday night this summer. With the new open bar in NYC, guests of TAVERN on third will be swimming in ice cold drink specials that will be helping them beat the heat during the hot summer months of July and August. The open bar is an affordable way to spend Saturday night with friends. For just $20 guests will be treated to as many drinks as they can handle, as they celebrate a fun-filled night out in the city. The open bar is sure to sell out, so people are encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time. People interested can contact the event coordinator by calling 212-300-4046 or by emailing tavern.whitney@gmail.com.



TAVERN on third is pleased to announce that they are now offering a new open bar special every Saturday night this summer. With the new open bar in NYC, guests of TAVERN on third will be swimming in ice cold drink specials that will be helping them beat the heat during the hot summer months of July and August. The open bar is an affordable way to spend Saturday night with friends. For just $20 guests will be treated to as many drinks as they can handle, as they celebrate a fun-filled night out in the city. The open bar is sure to sell out, so people are encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time. People interested can contact the event coordinator by calling 212-300-4046 or by emailing tavern.whitney@gmail.com.



Ice cold beers and hot, juicy burgers are just some of the reasons why people of NYC will be visiting TAVERN on third this summer. The bar offers a fun and exciting atmosphere for friends and family members who gather to watch the day’s big sporting event. Whether people stop in to watch the game or enjoy a casual dinner, TAVERN on third has something for everyone.



About TAVERN on third

TAVERN on third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the popular establishment is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. The individual draft tables are a great addition to the daily happy hour offered by the sports bar. TAVERN on third is open daily from 11:30am to 4am serving a delicious lunch and dinner menu and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.



For more information on how TAVERN on third can host a private party or event, visit http://www.TAVERNonthird.com/.