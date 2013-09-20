TAVERN on Third Now Offering to Host Game Watch Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- As a premier sports bar in New York City, TAVERN on third is pleased to announce they are now playing host to game watch parties during football season. With over 65 different beers and over 35 high-definition TVs to watch, there is no other bar in New York like TAVERN on third. What makes TAVERN stand out is their self-pour draft tables. With the capability of seating up to 10 people, groups won’t have to get out of their seat to refill their beer. No more walking up to the bar and missing a crucial play in the process. Simply enjoy the drinks and never miss any game action.



As the home of the Chicago Bears and Auburn Tigers, TAVERN offers drink specials to those who sport the jerseys or colors of the Bears and Tigers—they’re the same colors. During Bears games, specials include $4 drafts of Old Style, Goose Island 312 and Bud Light, as well as $6 Chicago Italian Beef Sandwiches. Bring a group of the most diehard Bears fans and sit at the self-pour draft tables in order to experience the ultimate game watch party.



Auburn fans will be able to capitalize on $4 Blue Moon’s, $5 Jack and Coke’s, $10 Coors Light pitchers and variety of food specials, each under $10. If interested in a private party room in Murray Hill to watch the game of the week, there is a back room at TAVERN fully equipped with its own private bar, eight high-definition TVs, and a separate sound system. With the capacity for 50 people, TAVERN is an ideal place for a private game watch party in New York City.



Planning for holiday parties needs to occur months in advance, and TAVERN on third is hosting its very own New Year’s Eve party. The night will feature drink specials, giveaways and party favors, making it one of the most memorable NYE parties in NYC. Their self-pour draft tables will allow guests who reserve them to get a re-fill without walking through the crowd. TAVERN on third provides the perfect type of party atmosphere to ring in the New Year with style.



For more information regarding the game watch parties, self-pour tables or the New Year’s Eve event, please call 212-300-4046 or visit their website today.



About TAVERN on third

TAVERN on third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the popular establishment is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. The individual draft tables are a great addition to the daily happy hour offered by the sports bar. TAVERN on third is open daily from 11:30am to 4am serving a delicious lunch and dinner menu and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.



For more information regarding TAVERN on third and the availability of self-pour draft tables, visit http://www.TAVERNonthird.com/.