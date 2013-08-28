TAVERN on Third Now Taking Reservations for Self-Pour Draft Tables

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- TAVERN on third is pleased to announce they are now allowing groups of six or more people to reserve one of its three self-pour tap tables. These tables are rare to find in New York City and come fully equipped with two taps in the center of the table. No more waiting for waitresses to serve drinks or walking to the bar to buy a round. With the self-pour tables, a computer system tracks all the beer you pour. Plus, the draft specials at the bar on any particular day apply.



TAVERN on third in Murray Hill is the perfect place for guests to have game watch parties with a group of friends. With over 35 40-inch HD-TVs and three 70-inch HD-TVs, there is guaranteed to be a game that pleases any group. As the premier sports bar in NYC devoted to the Chicago Bears, come to TAVERN on third to be surrounded by Bears football. The self-pour table is the perfect spot to host any fantasy football draft party where guests can focus on their team and refill their glasses without leaving their seat. It’s the ideal scenario. Simply call 212-300-4046 for this unique reservation opportunity.



Additionally, guests can reserve their very own table for one of the top-notch NYE parties in NYC. As groups pile in to celebrate a new year, those who reserve a self-pour draft table won’t have to deal with the crowd to get a refill. There are a variety of different beers on tap, so feel free to be a little adventurous in a fun-filled night. With great drink packages, giveaways, and a vibrant atmosphere, TAVERN on third is the spot to be for one of the best New Year’s Eve parties in NYC.



Don’t let the opportunity to avoid the crowded bar get away. Reserve a self-pour draft table today.



About TAVERN on third

TAVERN on third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the popular establishment is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. The individual draft tables are a great addition to the daily happy hour offered by the sports bar. TAVERN on third is open daily from 11:30am to 4am serving a delicious lunch and dinner menu and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.



For more information regarding TAVERN on third and the availability of self-pour draft tables, visit http://www.TAVERNonthird.com/.