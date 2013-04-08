Tavern on Third Restaurant in NYC Announces Mac & Cheese Mondays

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Treating guests to one of the tastiest foods ever invented, Tavern on Third will be giving away unlimited complimentary mac & cheese every Monday. Mac & Cheese has long been a staple in the American diet for years and Tavern on Third will be celebrating the food’s popularity by giving it away to its customers. The homemade mac & cheese will be served from 6 pm until close. Along with the complimentary mac & cheese, the bar also features cheap drink specials in Murray Hill. Every Monday through Friday, the bar features a happy hour where guests have over 70 beers to choose from. Guests will enjoy $4 beers from 5 pm to 8 pm. For more details on happy hour, please call 212-300-4046.



A happy hour in NYC has been the common solution for many employees looking to relax after a hard day of work. For those young professionals on a tight budget, the happy hour at Tavern on Third is easy on the pocket book and will also leave guests plenty of money to spend on food. Every Tuesday, guests will receive a complimentary burger slider with the purchase of any beer. Located in the heart of Murray Hill, guests can meet friends, family and co-workers any night of the week for a good time.



Customers also get a chance to win a complimentary open bar in NYC when they join the mailing list or text message service. “It seems that they are pushing specials and deals left and right. I know a handful of people, including myself (and a bunch of reviewers here by the looks of it), that won a free night of drinking just for signing up for the contest. Hey, no complaints there. You get to drink for free and friends get half off on their drinks. I'm subscribed to their mailing list and often see extra specials.”-Yelp.com testimonial



About TAVERN on third

TAVERN on third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the popular establishment is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. The individual draft tables are a great addition to the daily happy hour offered by the sports bar. TAVERN on Third is open daily from 11:30am to 4am serving a delicious lunch and dinner menu.



For more information on how TAVERN on third can host a private party or event, visit http://www.TAVERNonthird.com/.