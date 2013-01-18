Tavern on Third Sports Bar Is Now Taking Reservations for Bachelorette Parties in 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Tavern on Third, the established sports bar in NYC, is now taking reservations for bachelorette parties in 2013. The party packages offered by Tavern on Third, will make planning a bachelor party easier than ever. For any bachelorette party in NYC, the bar will provide customized catering options that will fit the specific needs of each group. Whether guests would like to make reservations for an open bar package, or private happy hour party, the event staff will work hard to meet any accommodation necessary. The final days of being a free woman will be memorable because of the cheap drink specials and party packages offered by Tavern on Third. To reserve a time and date for a bachelorette party, contact the event coordinator at 212-300-4046.



Other than hosting many bachelorette parties in NYC, Tavern on Third is also an ideal venue for hosting a corporate party in NYC. Finding a space to hold a successful corporate party or event isn’t always the easiest decision. This is why Tavern on Third provides a spacious private party room, which can easily accommodate up to 35 guests for each party or event. Because the private back room features an intimate, exclusive setting, guests in the main bar area will be wondering how to be a part of the fun back there.



A recent customer expressed this about the cheap drink specials served by Tavern on Third: “This is my new after-work hotspot to go with friends to get the awesome selection of happy hour beers. The bartenders are super nice and always right there when they see your glass getting low. They also have my favorite beer here (Sea Dog) which my friends and I haven't been able to find anywhere else in the city.”-Yelp.com



About Tavern on Third

Tavern on Third is a high-end sports bar with a laid-back atmosphere, located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Most notably, the popular establishment is one of the few bars in Manhattan to have individual draft tables. Customers can pour their own beer right from the table while a computerized system keeps track of exactly how much they drink. The individual draft tables are a great addition to the daily happy hour offered by the sports bar. Tavern on Third is open daily from 11.30am to 4am. Reservations must be taken for the draft tables.



For further details on upcoming food and drink specials in Murray Hill, visit http://www.tavernonthird.com/.