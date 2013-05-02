Tavistock Tutors Brings Expert and Experienced Exam Tutors

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Tavistock Tutors is a friendly tutoring agency which with the help of professional tutors offers private tuition in London at competitive rates. They also hire tutors wherein the eligible candidates can submit their application online through the company's website and wait for their chance to get reviewed and potentially be invited for a meeting. This organisation offers recruitment to reliable and efficient tutors who are highly knowledgeable in their domain.



This organisation is also looking for exam tutors who are passionate about education, have experience either as a tutor or in classroom teaching. Also, they prefer tutors who are ready to work with commitment; above all they should have a strong academic record. They require tutors to encompass all levels of education like Nursery, 7+, 11+, 13+, IB, etc. to name a few.



A representative while elaborating organisation's achievements stated, “Our aim is to provide comprehensive, exclusive and professional tutoring service which will be tailored to the needs of our students. Tavistock tutors will provide you the support you require and are available 365 days of the year. If there is a specific subject that you want to tutor in, please contact us and we would be more than willing to find a suitable tutor for you.”



“All of our tutors are professionals within their field of expertise and are qualified to high standards,” he added further. Tavistock Tutors provides exam tutors to all the students in need during examination for all levels of students.



About Tavistock Tutors

Tavistock Tutors provides professional private for all subjects throughout London and the West Midlands which includes tutors in Birmingham. Their aim is to provide comprehensive, exclusive and a professional tutoring service which will be tailored to the needs of their students. The organisation provides the needed support to students 365 days of the year. If there is a specific subject one needs tutoring in, the organisation is more than willing to find a suitable tutor. It also provides study support when one needs the most.



For more information visit: http://tavistocktutors.com

Contact information:-

Tavistock Tutors

79 Knightsbridge

LondonSW1X 7RB

United Kingdom

Phone:-

07772 848 159

07906 395 186