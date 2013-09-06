Tax Accountants Perth - Pascoe Partners Tax Agents and Taxation Services

Perth, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Tax accountants Perth is here to manage your finances. We make sure that your liability is minimized and your returns are maximized. We are here to help you stabilise your business. Our job is to help you manage your business and provide right advice at the right time. We are always updated with the latest tax legislations. This helps you to be in touch with the current economy affairs of the county. Tax planning is especially serious for small business houses where each and every penny matters. Since the turnover volume is less managing it proficiently and fairly is the big responsibility of small business houses. Hence tax accountants Perth is the right choice. Our staff is well versed with the detailed tax knowledge; it will also help you in establishing self managed super funds Australia for all.



In Australia it is common practice, as it helps in creating money pool after retirement. In self managed super funds Australia you are the owner of your own funds. The fund has its own rewards. We would appeal each and every Australian to go for these funds. Some of its advantages which I know are: 1. it manages and establish new income streams. 2. Minimises tax on investment incoem and capital gains. 3. Helps to maximize tax exemption. 3. Helps in managing life efficiently in critical events like deaths and divorces. 4. Provides benefits during retirement and death. 5. Maximise asset protection through the use of fund structures. After reading all the advantages I must say that this arrangement is mandatory for each and evary Australian.



Managing tax liability and super annuation are of prime importance. Every care should be taken to minimise tax and enhance self annuation fund. So take our appointment ASAP and meet us for your tax concerns.



Pascoe Partners is the most reputable independent Certified Practicing Accountancy company based in Perth, Western Australia, with seven partners and 70 staff located across three conveniently located offices.



Media Contact:

Perth, WA

pascoepartners2013@gmail.com

http://www.pascoepartners.com.au