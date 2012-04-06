Tax Calculating Headache? Easy and Accurate Payroll Solution from Halfpricesoft for Pennsylvania Employers

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- Small business payroll tax software provider, Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), released new edition of ezPaycheck payroll software for PA users recently. New features in the latest edition of ezPaycheck payroll software enable users to include deductions unique to their state or local area.



ezPaycheck payroll software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



"We believe small business payroll accounting software should be simple - stupid simple - so that owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. “We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts."



Dr Ge is so certain that small businesses in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Erie, Reading or anywhere in Pennsylvania will find the benefits of ezPaycheck 2012 that Halfpricesoft.com offers a free trial. For 30 days users can try all the features at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp free of charge before they decide buy it. In addition, they also offer three other creations for the small business owner - ezCheckPrinting, ezTimeSheet and ezW2, which Dr Ge says are also easy to use for owners who aren't accounting or I.T. experts. Visitors can also find checks, payroll supplies and free items like invoice templates or packing slip templates at the site.



Despite its simplicity and ease of use, business owners should not mistakenly think ezPaycheck 2012 is short on features. ezPaycheck 2012 is packed with all the features a small business needs to run payroll quickly and easily, including:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms 940 and 941

-Generate forms W-2 and W-3 automatically

- Unlimited free technical support



The ezPaycheck payroll tax software can be used to report employee wages and salaries to federal, state, and local agencies, with a duplicate copy for the employee. And the double-window check envelopes eliminate the need to hand-write or re-print addresses, saving time and money.



With license keys starting at only $89 per installation, ezPaycheck 2012 is an affordable accounting payroll and check printing software solution for any business—no matter how small the business is. ezPaycheck 2012 also supports payroll tracking for multiple businesses, making it perfect for accountants and entrepreneurs with multiple businesses.



For more information about ezPaycheck payroll software, please visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2/1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.