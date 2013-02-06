CPA Firm Eide Bailly Announces Dates for Free Meet and Greet

Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- “Meet Eide Bailly Days” are scheduled throughout the next few months in eight Eide Bailly office locations. This fun event gives students a chance to meet the CPA professionals at Eide Bailly. Eide Bailly is one of the top twenty-five accounting firms in the nation, so students will have the chance to ask all their questions and get answers by the some of the most respected accountants in the industry. The company specializes in all types of audit, accounting and tax services, as well as wealth management, forensic & valuation services, technology consulting and transaction services.



During the event, students will be able to network with professionals in their desired area of specialty. The opportunity is a special one, as students can truly see what it’s like to work in the accounting service industry. Event attendees will be able to meet members of the staff, enjoy complimentary food and refreshments and receive giveaways. The event lasts approximately 2 hours, so each student has plenty of time to learn.



“Our offices look forward to meeting students from area schools,” said Lauri Dahlberg, “Meet Eide Bailly Day” organizer and Recruiting Manager at Eide Bailly.



About Eide Bailly

Founded in 1917, Eide Bailly is one of the top 25 CPA firms in the nation. Its team of experienced CPA professionals serves more than 40,000 clients across the country from the 21 different locations. By operating out of ten different states, the Firm’s 1,200 professionals deliver customer service with a local focus. Eide Bailly is an independent member of HLB International and serves a disverse array of industries, including affordable housing, agriculture, construction/real estate, dealerships, financial institutions, health care, insurance, manufacturing, non-profit organizations, oil & gas and more.