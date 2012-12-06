TaxHelpHQ.com Offers Affordable Offer in Compromise Application Preparation Service

Fort Collins, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Traditional tax resolution companies typically charge fees averaging $3,500 to prepare, negotiate, and guide a client through the Offer in Compromise application process. The most complex part of this process is the preparation of the application forms themselves. Tax Help HQ is pleased to announce the launch of a new Offer in Compromise application preparation service that will save taxpayers thousands of dollars in consulting fees.



The high fees typically associated with Offer in Compromise representation by a CPA, tax attorney, or Enrolled Agent stem from the months and months of waiting for the IRS to evaluate the Offer application and then respond. With proper advance guidance, these responses are perfectly within the capability of a typical person to handle on their own.



By utilizing professional tax assistance from a licensed tax advisor to prepare the application forms and financial statements, an individual with back tax liabilities greatly increases the chances of their Offer in Compromise being accepted.



However, paying thousands of dollars for that tax advisor to simply wait for a letter or two from the IRS makes no sense, especially in these difficult economic times when money is tight for most families.



For a flat fee of only $395, the licensed tax professionals at Tax Help HQ will prepare your Offer in Compromise application (IRS Form 656) and required Collection Information Statement (Form 433). In addition, you will receive written guidance on what to expect for the rest of the Offer in Compromise process, how to respond to IRS notices, and how to file an appeal, if necessary.



Don't pay thousands of dollars to keep a Power of Attorney on file and wait for your tax advisor to check their mail and respond to notices when you are perfectly capable of doing so yourself. Instead, have the most complicated part of the Offer in Compromise process taken care of professionally, and take care of the easy part yourself while saving thousands of dollars in the process.



For more information about this affordable new service, visit http://www.taxhelphq.com/oic to learn more.



About Tax Help HQ

Tax Help HQ provides affordable alternatives to traditional expensive IRS representation and tax resolution services.



Jassen Bowman

Tax Help HQ

jassen@taxhelphq.com

http://taxhelphq.com

Fort Collins, Colorado