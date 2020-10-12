Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Taxi Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Taxi Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Taxi Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Acorn Insurance (United Kingdom), Swinton Insurance (United Kingdom), AXA (France), Allstate Insurance (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Allianz (Germany), AIG (United States), Generali (Italy), State Farm Insurance (United States), Munich Reinsurance (Germany), Metlife (United States), Nippon Life Insurance (India), Ping An (China) and PICC (China).



Commercial Vehicles are used for business purposes. It can be a mode of goods transportation or for ferrying passengers like Taxis. The vehicles are used widely on a day-to-day basis to help the business grow, especially Taxis. The taxi scene has completely changed with the introduction of app-based taxi services. Taxis are no longer budget cars. Today, sedans and other high-end cars operating as taxis. The non-stop functioning of taxis on a daily basis increases the intensity of risks like accidents and damage from natural or man-made calamities. These risks can cause serious damage to the vehicle resulting in downtime and huge repair costs. Paying for such repairs can hamper financial planning for business and decrease profit margin and may even suffer a loss. To safeguard taxi and business, it is highly recommended to opt for taxi insurance. Taxi insurance is a commercial vehicle insurance policy for taxi/cabs to cover for driver and vehicle in case of an accident, natural calamity, etc.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Taxi Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Growth Drivers

- The Rising Number of Road Accidents across the Globe

- Rapidly Growing Risks to Taxi/Cabs Businesses Due to Disaster, Terrorism, and Theft

- Stringent Government Regulations towards Drivers and Passengers Safety



Market Trends

- Trend towards Online Purchase and Claims



Roadblocks

- Budgetary Constraint for Low Income Taxi Drivers



Opportunities

- Growing Demand for Taxi Insurance across the Developing Nations



The Global Taxi Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Third Party Insurance Cover, Comprehensive Insurance Cover), Application (Individuals, Organizations), Sales Channel (Agency, Digital & Direct Channels, Brokers, Bancassurance)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Taxi Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Taxi Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Taxi Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Taxi Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Taxi Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Taxi Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Taxi Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Taxi Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Taxi Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Taxi Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



