Taxi Pam Offers Airport Transportation for Naples and Southwest Florida

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Taxi Pam, a complete personal transportation service now offers luxury limousine and taxicab service to all of southern Florida’s major airports. Offering airport transportation from Naples and the surrounding area, to anywhere you want to go, Taxi Pam is quickly becoming the top choice for taxi and limo service in southwest Florida. The company features a large fleet of taxis and limos, professional and courteous drivers, and pickup at all local destinations, within minutes.



Taxi Pam prides itself on customer service. Its courteous and knowledgeable staff can get you where you want to go, with a minimum of hassle, and as quickly as possible. As a company spokesman noted, “We have lived in the Naples area since 1986 and have been serving our customer’s transportation needs for many years. We’ve strived to build a reputation for service and integrity, and that reputation is our most important asset.” Taxi Pam’s Airport Transportation is competitively priced and offers the best customer service in the industry.



In addition to airport shuttle service, Taxi Pam offers taxi service to all points in Florida (even long distances), luxury limousine services, and minivan taxis for large parties. The company offers a simple and easy-to-use reservation system, and taxis or limos can be reserved days or even weeks in advance.



About Taxi Pam

Taxi Pam is a complete personal transportation company located in Naples, Florida. The company relies on its fleet of modern taxis, minivans and limos, as well as its staff of courteous, knowledgeable and expert drivers, to provide the best customer service at a reasonable cost. The company serves Naples and the surrounding SW Florida area.