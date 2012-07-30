TAXIBOX Announces Expansion With the Acquisition of Additional Machinery

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Responding to the huge demand for its self-storage service in Melbourne, TAXIBOX is excited to announce the addition of a new TAXIBOX truck and truck mounted forklift to its growing fleet.



Managing Director Jeremy R confirms that with this new purchase, “our extensive capabilities allow us to now deliver more than 50 TAXIBOX deliveries daily within Melbourne.”



TAXIBOX has been revolutionising storage in Melbourne since its launch in early 2010. With a unique delivery method utilising a truck mounted forklift together with a truck, the company has a numbers of unique advantages over its competitors in the self-storage industry.



One such advantage is that TAXIBOXES are delivered flat on the ground directly to the customer at their location. By eliminating the need for uncomfortable ramps, this makes the loading significantly easier and hassle free. Plus, thanks to the truck mounted forklift, TAXIBOX’s delivery methods are exceptionally flexible. Increased manoeuvrability means that the storage units can be positioned closer to a customer’s front door than other mobile self-storage operators.



Another unique advantage of using TAXIBOX is that customers never overpay for storage space. With the modular storage unit system, customers can use as much or as little storage as they require. Furthermore, customers only pay for the space they use rather than the space that’s delivered.



The concept of mobile self-storage is fast taking shape as a fantastic replacement for regular self-storage in Melbourne. It’s just like traditional self storage, except it's mobile! This makes it much more convenient and cost-effective than self-storage. The process simply means storage units are delivered to the customers’ front door and are left on-site to be loaded by the customer directly. Director Ben C explains that with TAXIBOX “there’s no hiring of trucks, no unloading at a storage warehouse and no struggling to manoeuvre belongings through corridors at the storage unit. We take care of it all!” TAXIBOX not only offers mobile self-storage, but commercial storage, moving and packing supplies too.



TAXIBOX continues to be the market leader for mobile self-storage in Melbourne. “Our customer testimonials are testament to the fact that we provide the best service, always going above and beyond our customers’ needs and expectations” Jeremy R adds proudly.



TAXIBOX came about after seeing the idea in the United States, where mobile self-storage has existed for the last 15 years or so. Jeremy R and Ben C couldn’t resist the opportunity to bring the novel idea to Australia, settling in Melbourne initially. With plans to expand intestate, the TAXIBOX team is working hard to bring their innovative service to Sydney and Brisbane as soon as possible.



About Taxibox

Taxibox is a new type of storage company that delivers a storage container to client's front doors. They then come and pick it up and pack it away for their clients. They have been in business for over 3 years.