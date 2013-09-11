Taxicode to Offer 100% Money Back Guarantee on All Online Taxi Bookings

Fleet, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Taxicode to offer 100% Money Back Guarantee on all online bookings. Online taxi services provider Taxicode have announced today that they are to offer all customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on bookings made online with their network oftaxi and private hire firms.



Taxicode, which provides website and lead generation services for over 300 taxi companies across the UK is the first to offer this guarantee to its customers and will provide a full refund to any customer who is not 100% happy with the service they receive.



Managing director Jonathan Kettle said “We strongly believe in the quality service our network of highly experienced taxi and private hire companies offers and are delighted to rollout this guarantee to customers.”



“It is one of the many and ongoing improvements we are making to our offer and whilst the number of online bookings we take continues to grow the addition of our money back guarantee will only assist with this, giving customers more confidence to book online."



He added “We are constantly updating our system to ensure we support our partners in growing their businesses and have lots more exciting developments to reveal in the coming months which will help them stand out from the competition.



”The unique Taxicode system was launched in 2011 and provides approved taxi firms with web services including website development, an online quotation and booking system and marketing assistance. To find out more visit www.taxicode.com/taxis