Taxzar Offers TurboTax Coupons, Reviews, Current News, and Tax Filing Information

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Taxzar is announcing to the public today the new TurboTax coupons and discounts being offered along with the continued expansion of resources found on their website reviewstaxsoftware.com.



Trevor Hunt, media contact, was asked how the website came about. "Let's face it, tax season is very stressful and many people still prefer to do their own as opposed to hiring an accountant due to the expense, but it can be very confusing. TurboTax, we believe is one of the most user friendly software applications for completing your own taxes since it checks everything that you may be able to deduct and claim, thus lowering your taxes. To help people out, we off both a TurboTax Coupon and a TurboTax Discount, which lowers the price of the software significantly".



Asked about the resources that is offered on the site for tax filers, Hunt said, "We placed a lot of information that we believe is the most useful to those filing their taxes online using a program like TurboTax. As you know, the deadline for the extension that many people filed in April is fast approaching and regardless if you're a business owner, home based business, or an individual filing, people need information and we have made that available on our website".



"We also include tips for receiving a refund faster, which of course is something that everyone wants to know more about! In addition, we have some videos on tax news that is really something that people can use and take advantage of when filing their taxes. We want to help people get the biggest tax refund possible without paying a lot of money on software, which is why we're offering the coupons and discounts as well. There are different TurboTax software applications and we give a bit of information on each so that the user knows which one works best for their situation", said Hunt.



What are the future plans of the website, Hunt was asked. "We plan to continue expanding. With the extension deadline fast approaching, we're seeing a lot more traffic to the site but overall traffic has been up, which thrills us. The point to our website is to help the taxpayer, if we can achieve that - we have done our job and what we initially set out to do. We receive emails all the time of just how much the resources we have included have helped people take out the appropriate deductions or get bigger refunds. These emails let us know we are on target and achieving our goals".



About Taxzar

Taxzar launched the reviewstaxsoftware.com as a way to help personal and business taxpayers get the most refunds, ensure the proper deductions are taken, and to offer resources for those areas of filing that can be confusing. The company began offering coupons exclusively on TurboTax since the owners believe this program has more to offer than other similar programs. The software is useful for both business and individual filers.