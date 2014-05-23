Tay Bear Presents Its Collection of Cosplay Costumes

Chengdu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Cosplay parties are a craze not just among children but also among the adults. In fact, people from all age groups love to attend the cosplay parties. The idea of cosplay parties is to bring up the anime cartoon characters. The parties generally consist in the individuals representing a particular character from video games or comic books. While in the early times costume parties remained restricted to the time of Halloween, in the present day world, there are a number of costume parties held throughout the year without Halloween dying out of its charm. The cosplay costume in this respect is of particular interest to people. While there are a number of stores, both online and offline, in China, the quality and variety are factors that determine their purchase. Tay Bear is an online store that offers a huge collection of cosplay costumes. The costumes are available for all age groups and for men, women, and children.



Cartoons fascinate not just the kids and children but the adults as well. While all have their favorite characters in the cartoon world, they are different for different people. Men may choose their favorite superhero characters to dress up for a costume party. There is plenty when it comes to superheroes and Tay Bear offers a huge collection to make choices from. There are Danganronpa costumes, Attack on Titan costumes, Halloween costumes, Assassin’s Creed costumes, and many others. The cosplay costumes available at the online store are available in the true shades as the real costumes of the superheroes and other characters in the cartoon world. There are cosplay wig and shoes available as well to complete the look of the characters whose costumes are available on the store.



Women do not like to call themselves backward when it comes to costume parties. There are a number of female characters in cartoon that the women love to dress like. The Lolita dress is of particular interest to women and a great collection of these dresses are available on Tay Bear. The Lolita costumes are available in a huge range of shades and cover varied designs including dresses with short sleeves, without sleeves, with full sleeves, among others. The shades in which these dresses are available range between vibrant ones to gentle ones. There can be vibrant red, rich black or dark blue for vibrant shades and for the more subdued effects, there are off whites, baby pink, or lavender. There are coats and jackets available as well in the Lolita dress category.



For Halloween parties, the customers can choose between the Ninja costumes or the Exorcist dresses or from other categories available on the store. The categories into which the costumes and dresses are divided include anime costumes, movie and TV costumes, cosplay uniform, videogame costumes, Disney costumes, and other costumes.



About Tay Bear

http://www.taybear.com

Tay Bear is an online costumes store that offers a huge collection of superhero and cartoon costumes. These are available for men, women, and children across all ages. For details, visit the website.



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Company: Tay Bear

Website: http://www.taybear.com