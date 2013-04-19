Taylor Anesthesia Consultants Announces Launch of New Corporate Website for Patients

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- To support the core mission of increasing patient education and awareness when preparing for anesthetic procedures, Taylor Anesthesia Consultants, LLC has developed a public website that will be used as an information sharing portal for providing guidance and tutorials explaining many recent developments in anesthesia.



Patients have access to a wealth of information online through popular web sites, but the purpose of this new website is provide patients with an information portal that is easy to navigate and communicates all the considerations for patients when preparing for medical procedures involving anesthesia.



Taylor Anesthesia Consultants, LLC leverages cutting-edge anesthesia techniques to maximize patient comfort and recovery time. With these goals in mind, providing patients with an informative resource through their website is a key discriminator that puts their services ahead of the competition. By providing customers a place to study key topics and get in touch with the doctors and providers, the company plans to build relationships with their patients and further the goals of providing top-quality anesthetic care.



The website will be made live and publicly accessible on April 1, 2013 at www.tayloranesthesia.com. During the first few months after the launch of the site, there will be a concerted effort to link to and from other resources on the web that patients can use to learn about anesthesia. This is an exciting time for the anesthesia industry, and Taylor Anesthesia Consultants is announcing this new offering to help build exposure to the new site over the weeks and months to come.



About Taylor Anesthesia Consultants, LLC

Taylor Anesthesia Consultants (TAC) was founded in 2008 in Columbus, Ohio and employs several Anesthesiologists and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs). All anesthesiologists are board certified or board eligible. Some anesthesiologists are board certified in other specialties such as internal medicine. These anesthesiologists and CRNAs provide high quality anesthesia services in four freestanding outpatient surgery centers in Central Ohio.



Media Contact:

Jane Ann Weade

Taylor Anesthesia Consultants

jaweade@tayloranesthesia.com