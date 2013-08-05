Taylor Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAYC) Investor Alert: Lawsuit to Halt Takeover Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- An investor, who currently holds Taylor Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAYC) shares, filed a lawsuit in effort to halt the takeover of Taylor Capital Group Inc by MB Financial Inc. for a value of approximately $22.00 per NASDAQ:TAYC share



Investors who purchased shares of Taylor Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAYC) prior to July 15, 2013 , and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:TAYC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On July 15, 2013, MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBFI) and Taylor Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAYC) announced the signing of a merger agreement whereby MB Financial will acquire Taylor Capital. Under the terms of the transaction, Taylor Capital Group shareholders will receive 0.64318 shares of MB Financial Inc. and $4.08 in cash for each share of Taylor Capital Group Inc stock they own, representing a value of approximately $22.00 per NASDAQ:TAYC share.



However, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:TAYC stockholders by agreeing to sell the company too cheaply via an unfair process.



On August 2, 2013, Taylor Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAYC) shares closed at $22.42.



Those who are current investors in Taylor Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAYC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



