Taylor-Darley, LLC Announces the Opening of Their New Personal Injury Law Firm

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Although Americans drove the same amount of miles in 2012 and 2013, traffic fatalities increased by 3.3 percent during this time period, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The number of deaths in 2012 came in at 33,561, with the majority of fatalities involving pedestrians and motorcyclists.



"No matter how careful one is out on the road, he or she cannot control the actions of other drivers. When one is injured in a traffic accident of any type, contact Taylor-Darley, a new personal injury law firm in Mobile, Alabama as the attorneys at the firm understand what needs to be done in cases of this type," Shane A. Taylor of Taylor-Darley declares.



Distracted driving appears to be one reason why the number of traffic accidents continues to increase. Mobile phones, GPS systems and on-board computers allow drivers to stay connected no matter where they are, yet drivers often use these items while behind the wheel. This leads to a lack of awareness on the part of the driver, which may lead to an accident involving multiple vehicles.



"Anyone injured in a traffic accident needs to ensure he or she has legal representation as insurance companies retain lawyers for the purpose of paying out as little as possible. Everyone deserves to have their rights protected when they have been injured through no fault of their own and Taylor-Darley fights to ensure this is the case," Taylor continues.



Individuals lucky enough to survive a motorcycle accident often have multiple injuries, and the person responsible for these injuries needs to be held accountable. Although certain steps should be taken by motorcyclists to ensure they are easily seen by others, accidents still happen. Taylor encourages those injured in this type of accident to seek legal help immediately so the injured party can focus on recovering, rather than on fighting an insurance company that doesn't want to pay.



Trailer tractor accidents tend to involve significant injuries, due to the sheer size of the vehicle. Driver fatigue or intoxication, reckless driving, equipment failure, and poor driving conditions lead to accidents involving tractor trailers, along with many other causes. As there are 500,000 truck accidents annually, drivers need to be aware of what is going on around them and take measures to prevent accidents involving this type of vehicle.



"If one is injured in a tractor trailer accident, or an accident involving a motor vehicle of any kind, contact Taylor-Darley immediately. The sooner one does so, the sooner he or she can focus on regaining their health. Taylor-Darley takes care of the rest," Taylor promises.



About Taylor-Darley

Taylor-Darley, a Mobile, AL personal injury firm, provides clients with peace of mind by protecting their rights and fighting to get the outcome each person deserves. Some cases reach a settlement while others go to trial, and Taylor-Darley understands this, when each is appropriate, and how best to get a fair and full recovery for the client. The firm focuses on motor vehicle, motorcycle and tractor trailer accidents as, sadly, they are becoming a part of everyday life.