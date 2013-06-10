Taylor Olson Tops YouTube Charts with Her Cover of "Safe and Sound"

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- YouTube, the famous launching ground of stars such as Justin Bieber, Avery, and Alyssa Bernal has become the jumping off spot for many would-be stars anxious to make it big in the music industry. If numbers alone are any indication, the next big thing could definitely be Taylor Olson, of Salt Lake City, UT. Her cover of Taylor Swift's hit song "Safe and Sound" recently topped 300,000 views this month, making it the most popular cover song of this title on the site.



Official sound track of the "Hunger Games" movie, the song was originally released in 2012, but the song has become a favorite among teenage girls who want to make the song their won. Says Olson, "This is my first YouTube cover, but I couldn't resist because this song is so beautiful! I decided to play it on piano and change it up a bit, trying to add more raw emotion to the song."



Calling her brand of music Indie Pop, Olson names Ingrid Michaelson, Sarah Bareilles, A Fine Frenzy, Ellie Goulding and Adele among her influences. Says Olson about her own brand of songs, "My music will either make you smile or cry. You'll know which it calls for."



Using the YouTube forum to reach the masses is a popular way for new artists to find their audience. Taking fan favorite cover songs like Carly Rae Jepsen's "Good Time", which has nearly 50,000 views and Katy Perry's "Wide Awake" which has over 153,00 views, allows her to reach a fan base she never would have found if she had stuck to just her own original songs. While she does post her own original music on her YouTube channel, Taylor Olson Music, it hasn't garnered the number of views the remakes have, yet.



New fans, however, can't get enough of her. New comments of fans read, "Your version [of "Safe and Sound"] is so amazing!" and "She is just being different, and I think it sounds amazing!" One new fan goes on to comment, "I came here to see if you would do Taylor [Swift] justice and you did. Totally made it your own! Well done and great voice." Another recent convert adds, "Wow. That's all I could say, you are so amazing. You have so much passion and emotion! I wish to have half as much talent that you have!"



About Taylor Olson Music

Taylor Olson is an independent singer/songwriter from Salt Lake City, Ut. She released her debut EP "Love is for the Birds" in 2012, now available on iTunes. Her website Taysings.com offers a free download with email registration.