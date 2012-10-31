Taylor Swift 2013 RED Tour Dates Announced

South Windsor, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- Taylor Swift has announced that her big "Red" tour will be taking place soon. She dropped the news on ABC, as part of her interview with Katie Couric. Apart from talking about ex-boyfriend, which lead to her latest song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" being released, she also mentioned that she has a tour scheduled to begin on March 13. The tour will start off at Omaha in Nebraska. In the recent weeks, her tour has been gaining huge publicity from fans across the world. Swift's 2013 Red Tour is bound to sell out extremely quickly.
Currently, Taylor has announced that there will be a total of 58 shows planned. These shows will span across 45 different cities, contained within 29 different states. 9 of these shows will take place at stadiums. One of the appearances will include the world renown Cowboy's Stadium in Dallas. Other stadiums are set to include the Gillette Stadium, Detroit's Ford Field, Pittsburgh's Heinz Field and several others.
What's important to note about the concert launch is that Taylor Swift has suggested on numerous occasions that number 13 is her lucky number - which could be why she's chosen March 13. With that said, tickets will start going on sale on November 16. Taylor Swift Tickets are expected to sell out extremely quickly, so fans are advised to get in as quickly as possible.
Another bonus feature for her Red tour, is that Ed Sheeran will be joining her on some of the tour dates. He duets with her on one of her famous tracks, "Everything Has Changed".
Taylor Swift - 2013 North American "Red" Tour Dates:
w/ Ed Sheeran
March 13 - Omaha, Nebraska
Match 14 - Omaha, Nebraska
March 18 - St. Louis, Missouri
March 19 - St. Louis, Missouri
March 22 - Charlotte, North Carolina
March 23 - Columbia, South Carolina
March 27 - Newark, New Jersey
March 28 - Newark, New Jersey
March 29 - Newark, New Jersey
April 10 - Miami, Florida
April 11 - Orlando, Florida
April 12 - Orlando, Florida
April 18 - Atlanta, Georgia
April 19 - Atlanta, Georgia
April 20 - Tampa, Florida
April 25 - Cleveland, Ohio
April 26 - Indianapolis, Indiana
April 27 - Lexington, Kentucky
May 4 - Detroit, Michigan @ Ford Field
May 7 - Louisville, Kentucky
May 8 - Columbus, Ohio
May 11 - Washington, DC
May 12 - Washington, DC
May 16 - Houston, Texas
May 21 - Austin, Texas
May 22 - San Antonio, Texas
May 25 - Dallas, Texas
May 28 - Glendale, Arizona
May 29 - Glendale, Arizona
June 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah
June 2 - Denver, Colorado
June 15 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
June 22 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Investors’ Group Field
June 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place Stadium
July 6 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Heinz Field
July 20 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 27 - Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 1 - Des Moines, Iowa
Aug. 2 - Kansas City, Missouri
Aug. 3 - Kansas City, Missouri
Aug. 6 - Wichita, Kansas
Aug. 7 - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Aug. 10 - Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field
Aug. 15 - San Diego, California
Aug. 19 - Los Angeles, California
Aug. 20 - Los Angeles, California
Aug. 27 - Sacramento, California
Aug. 30 - Portland, Oregon
Aug. 31 - Tacoma, Washington
Sept. 6 - Fargo, North Dakota
Sept. 7 - St. Paul, Minnesota
Sept. 8 - St. Paul, Minnesota
Sept. 12 - Greensboro, North Carolina
Sept. 13 - Raleigh, North Carolina
Sept. 14 - Charlottesville, Virginia
Sept. 19 - Nashville, Tennessee
Sept. 20 - Nashville, Tennessee
Sept. 21 - Nashville, Tennessee
