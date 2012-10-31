Taylor Swift 2013 RED Tour Dates Announced

South Windsor, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- Taylor Swift has announced that her big "Red" tour will be taking place soon. She dropped the news on ABC, as part of her interview with Katie Couric. Apart from talking about ex-boyfriend, which lead to her latest song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" being released, she also mentioned that she has a tour scheduled to begin on March 13. The tour will start off at Omaha in Nebraska. In the recent weeks, her tour has been gaining huge publicity from fans across the world. Swift's 2013 Red Tour is bound to sell out extremely quickly.



Currently, Taylor has announced that there will be a total of 58 shows planned. These shows will span across 45 different cities, contained within 29 different states. 9 of these shows will take place at stadiums. One of the appearances will include the world renown Cowboy's Stadium in Dallas. Other stadiums are set to include the Gillette Stadium, Detroit's Ford Field, Pittsburgh's Heinz Field and several others.



What's important to note about the concert launch is that Taylor Swift has suggested on numerous occasions that number 13 is her lucky number - which could be why she's chosen March 13. With that said, tickets will start going on sale on November 16. Taylor Swift Tickets are expected to sell out extremely quickly, so fans are advised to get in as quickly as possible.



Another bonus feature for her Red tour, is that Ed Sheeran will be joining her on some of the tour dates. He duets with her on one of her famous tracks, "Everything Has Changed".



Taylor Swift - 2013 North American "Red" Tour Dates:

w/ Ed Sheeran



March 13 - Omaha, Nebraska



Match 14 - Omaha, Nebraska



March 18 - St. Louis, Missouri



March 19 - St. Louis, Missouri



March 22 - Charlotte, North Carolina



March 23 - Columbia, South Carolina



March 27 - Newark, New Jersey



March 28 - Newark, New Jersey



March 29 - Newark, New Jersey



April 10 - Miami, Florida



April 11 - Orlando, Florida



April 12 - Orlando, Florida



April 18 - Atlanta, Georgia



April 19 - Atlanta, Georgia



April 20 - Tampa, Florida



April 25 - Cleveland, Ohio



April 26 - Indianapolis, Indiana



April 27 - Lexington, Kentucky



May 4 - Detroit, Michigan @ Ford Field



May 7 - Louisville, Kentucky



May 8 - Columbus, Ohio



May 11 - Washington, DC



May 12 - Washington, DC



May 16 - Houston, Texas



May 21 - Austin, Texas



May 22 - San Antonio, Texas



May 25 - Dallas, Texas



May 28 - Glendale, Arizona



May 29 - Glendale, Arizona



June 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah



June 2 - Denver, Colorado



June 15 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre



June 22 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Investors’ Group Field



June 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place Stadium



July 6 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Heinz Field



July 20 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field



July 27 - Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium



Aug. 1 - Des Moines, Iowa



Aug. 2 - Kansas City, Missouri



Aug. 3 - Kansas City, Missouri



Aug. 6 - Wichita, Kansas



Aug. 7 - Tulsa, Oklahoma



Aug. 10 - Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field



Aug. 15 - San Diego, California



Aug. 19 - Los Angeles, California



Aug. 20 - Los Angeles, California



Aug. 27 - Sacramento, California



Aug. 30 - Portland, Oregon



Aug. 31 - Tacoma, Washington



Sept. 6 - Fargo, North Dakota



Sept. 7 - St. Paul, Minnesota



Sept. 8 - St. Paul, Minnesota



Sept. 12 - Greensboro, North Carolina



Sept. 13 - Raleigh, North Carolina



Sept. 14 - Charlottesville, Virginia



Sept. 19 - Nashville, Tennessee



Sept. 20 - Nashville, Tennessee



Sept. 21 - Nashville, Tennessee



