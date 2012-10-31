ApplenMicro

Taylor Swift 2013 RED Tour Dates Announced

 

South Windsor, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- Taylor Swift has announced that her big "Red" tour will be taking place soon. She dropped the news on ABC, as part of her interview with Katie Couric. Apart from talking about ex-boyfriend, which lead to her latest song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" being released, she also mentioned that she has a tour scheduled to begin on March 13. The tour will start off at Omaha in Nebraska. In the recent weeks, her tour has been gaining huge publicity from fans across the world. Swift's 2013 Red Tour is bound to sell out extremely quickly.

Currently, Taylor has announced that there will be a total of 58 shows planned. These shows will span across 45 different cities, contained within 29 different states. 9 of these shows will take place at stadiums. One of the appearances will include the world renown Cowboy's Stadium in Dallas. Other stadiums are set to include the Gillette Stadium, Detroit's Ford Field, Pittsburgh's Heinz Field and several others.

What's important to note about the concert launch is that Taylor Swift has suggested on numerous occasions that number 13 is her lucky number - which could be why she's chosen March 13. With that said, tickets will start going on sale on November 16. Taylor Swift Tickets are expected to sell out extremely quickly, so fans are advised to get in as quickly as possible.

Another bonus feature for her Red tour, is that Ed Sheeran will be joining her on some of the tour dates. He duets with her on one of her famous tracks, "Everything Has Changed".

Taylor Swift - 2013 North American "Red" Tour Dates:
w/ Ed Sheeran

March 13 - Omaha, Nebraska

Match 14 - Omaha, Nebraska

March 18 - St. Louis, Missouri

March 19 - St. Louis, Missouri

March 22 - Charlotte, North Carolina

March 23 - Columbia, South Carolina

March 27 - Newark, New Jersey

March 28 - Newark, New Jersey

March 29 - Newark, New Jersey

April 10 - Miami, Florida

April 11 - Orlando, Florida

April 12 - Orlando, Florida

April 18 - Atlanta, Georgia

April 19 - Atlanta, Georgia

April 20 - Tampa, Florida

April 25 - Cleveland, Ohio

April 26 - Indianapolis, Indiana

April 27 - Lexington, Kentucky

May 4 - Detroit, Michigan @ Ford Field

May 7 - Louisville, Kentucky

May 8 - Columbus, Ohio

May 11 - Washington, DC

May 12 - Washington, DC

May 16 - Houston, Texas

May 21 - Austin, Texas

May 22 - San Antonio, Texas

May 25 - Dallas, Texas

May 28 - Glendale, Arizona

May 29 - Glendale, Arizona

June 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah

June 2 - Denver, Colorado

June 15 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

June 22 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Investors’ Group Field

June 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place Stadium

July 6 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Heinz Field

July 20 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 - Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 1 - Des Moines, Iowa

Aug. 2 - Kansas City, Missouri

Aug. 3 - Kansas City, Missouri

Aug. 6 - Wichita, Kansas

Aug. 7 - Tulsa, Oklahoma

Aug. 10 - Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field

Aug. 15 - San Diego, California

Aug. 19 - Los Angeles, California

Aug. 20 - Los Angeles, California

Aug. 27 - Sacramento, California

Aug. 30 - Portland, Oregon

Aug. 31 - Tacoma, Washington

Sept. 6 - Fargo, North Dakota

Sept. 7 - St. Paul, Minnesota

Sept. 8 - St. Paul, Minnesota

Sept. 12 - Greensboro, North Carolina

Sept. 13 - Raleigh, North Carolina

Sept. 14 - Charlottesville, Virginia

Sept. 19 - Nashville, Tennessee

Sept. 20 - Nashville, Tennessee

Sept. 21 - Nashville, Tennessee

