Taylor Swift Tickets Are Now 5 Percent off at TicketCenter.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- TicketCenter.com, one of the top ticket websites on the internet, is currently offering a discount on Taylor Swift 2013 tickets.



The popular singer is getting ready to launch her Taylor Swift 2013 Red Tour, which is scheduled to begin in March, 2013. Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran will play at dozens of venues across the country during the concert tour.



Since the day it opened for business back in 2007, TicketCenter.com has strived to offer its customers the best selection of tickets to the most sought-after events, all at reasonable prices. Over the years, concert fans have even been able to secure tickets to sold-out events through the user-friendly website, http://www.ticketcenter.com/concerts.



As an article on http://www.TicketCenter.com noted, Taylor Swift fans will be sure to find the inexpensive tickets they are looking for quickly and easily through the site. The singer is popular with a wide variety of age groups, and she is well-known for putting on a show that is appealing to everyone in the audience.



As fans of her music know quite well, Swift has enjoyed an extremely successful career, starting when she was very young. As a child, Swift began writing songs as a hobby and performed as a karaoke singer at events held in her hometown in Pennsylvania. It didn’t take long for Swift’s vocal talents to catch the attention of people in the music industry, and she signed a contract with Big Machine Records. Her debut album, titled simply “Taylor Swift,” was extremely popular with fans, as was her second album, “Fearless.”



Taylor Swift’s fourth and latest album, “Red,” has also been a huge success. Released in fall of this year, the album’s lead single “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” was a hit worldwide, claiming the number one spot on iTunes charts all over the globe.



As noted in a recent news release, Taylor Swift’s concerts tend to sell out extremely quickly. All of the tickets for her 2012 tour were purchased within mere hours, and it is predicted that sales for the 2013 tour will be just as quick.



