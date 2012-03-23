Tayne Van Dingjan Partners With Clean Green Nation in Qualicum Beach, Canada

Qualicum Beach, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Clean Green Nation has formed a partnership with Tayne Van Dingjan, a renewable energy and green living specialist based in Qualicum Beach, Canada.



Clean Green Nation provides affordable, renewable and energy-saving equipment, products, services and green living education to consumers. Tayne specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, water technology, energy efficient products and green living education, among many other areas.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, she will provide green education and energy conservation information, with special interest in logging in Vancouver Islands rainforest and the Vancouver Island hydroelectric project. Tayne says that there’s a big opportunity to provide information and green education, and she hopes to become the go-to resource for the best products, services and information in the region.



“All over Vancouver Island, you can see examples of renewable energy, on municipal buildings, educational institutes and even entire communities,” she says. “I have also had many interesting conversations with friends and neighbors that are choosing a ‘green’ lifestyle, and would like to become completely off-the-grid.”



Tayne’s online store has a wide selection of energy-saving products for both homes and businesses. Her store carries small wind turbines, which can produce power for a residential home, farm, small business, school or campus. Residential tax credits may be available for consumers who install small wind systems. The store also carries solar panels, including grid-tie and off-grid systems, batteries, hot water tanks and many other energy-saving accessories that reduce monthly utility bills.



Clean Green Nation also places a heavy emphasis on being a source for education on green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating people on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness for the need of green, renewable energy across the U.S.



“Renewable energy is definitely a positive change for our environment—it's a feel-good choice and we all could use more of that. I am looking forward to further educating myself and my family about renewable energy and to support the Vancouver Island green lifestyle,” Van Dingjan said. “What is most important to me is feeling proud of the team that I am joining and the top-notch green products that I am sharing with others.”



Tayne will begin working with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more, visit http://living.cleangreennation.com.