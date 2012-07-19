TBGDesign4u.com Is Now Offering Free Social Media Page Designs for Your Business

Tarzana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- TBGDesign4u.com announced today it is now offering businesses free social media page designs free of charge. The company, http://www.tbgdesign4u.com, was created and is currently managed by Todd Brandon Greenberg (TBG). Todd Greenberg is a tech savvy guy but also an intellectual (a law school graduate). He began his company tbgdesign4u.com in his bedroom when he was 15 years old. It was then when Todd realized his fascination with computers and hired his first web design artist to help him create his first website. Since then, Todd has helped design dozens of websites with tbgdesign4u.com for large and small companies through the help of several artists, programmers, and others. His main focus is providing his customers with Quality over Quantity.



In addition to website design, the company has ventured into designing other online and technological programs with tbgdesign4u.com for our customers. In an effort to keep up with the latest technological forms and SEO tricks, the company designed several personalized Wordpress Blogs (completely custom) and personalized Myspace Pages.



"For the past 15 years we have helped our customers gain a significant presence on the Internet through various private undisclosed methods which we have learned over the years. We continue to find ways to help our customers reach top Google rankings without the cost of Pay Per Clicks." said Greenberg. He added, "We employ a handful of very creative and intelligent individuals who continue to take advantage of public resources to help our clients stay within their budget."



Business can hire Greenberg and his company today to make a website for their company and create a social media website page set - twitter, facebook, wordpress blog for you for free.



Media Contact:

Todd Greenberg

818-881-1502

todd@tbgdesign4u.com

http://www.tbgdesign4u.com



