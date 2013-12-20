TBS Toasts the Much-Anticipated Return of Cougar Town with a Billboard-Sized, Wine-Cork Mosaic

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- — TBS toasted the much-anticipated return of the hit comedy series Cougar Town today with the unveiling of a special, billboard-sized mosaic created entirely out of wine corks by illustrator and artist Scott Gundersen. The art will be on display until Dec. 24.



The Cougar Town-inspired mosaic was created over a six-day period, beginning Dec. 13, with the entire process on full display at The Grove in Los Angeles. The final mosaic was unveiled today, Dec. 18.



TBS’s Cougar Town is set to launch its fifth season on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10/9 c.



“With all the wine consumed during an episode of Cougar Town, we knew we had to do something with the wine corks,” said Tricia Melton, senior vice president of entertainment marketing and branding for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). “This wine-cork mosaic is the perfect way to pay tribute to Cougar Town as we prepare to launch its fifth season. We’re especially excited that fans were able to watch the magic unfold in person as Scott Gundersen created this one-of-a-kind masterpiece.”



Gundersen’s mosaic measures 10 x 24 feet and consists of nearly 62,000 recycled wine bottle corks. The artist incorporated the various wine-stained hues left on the corks in order to create the portrait’s shading.



About TBS’s Cougar Town

It’s time for another round of wine-soaked fun as TBS’s hit comedy series Cougar Town returns for its fifth season. Courteney Cox, Christa Miller, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Ian Gomez, Josh Hopkins and Brian Van Holt star in the hit comedy, which centers on the Cul de Sac Crew, a tight-knit group of friends who keep things funny while supporting each other through the challenges and pitfalls of life—with a little dysfunction and a whole lot of wine. The series made the successful transition to cable when it joined the TBS lineup in January 2013 for the show’s fourth season. Created by executive producer Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, TBS’s Ground Floor) and consulting producer Kevin Biegel (Scrubs), Cougar Town is produced by ABC Studios, with Lawrence, Cox, David Arquette and showrunner Blake McCormick serving as executive producers. The new season is set to launch Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. (ET/PT), exclusively on TBS.



Connect with TBS’s Cougar Town:

Website: http://www.tbs.com/show/cougar-town

Twitter: http://twitter.com/CougarTownTBS | #CougarTownTBS

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CougarTown



About TBS

TBS is basic cable’s reigning champion among young adults in primetime. Available in 100 million households, TBS features original scripted comedies like Cougar Town, Sullivan & Son and Men at Work, as well as the upcoming Ground Floor and American Dad!, which will become a TBS original series in late 2014. TBS also features original unscripted series like King of the Nerds, Deal With It and Trust Me, I’m a Game Show Host, as well as the upcoming CeeLo’s Goodie Life (working title). In late night, TBS is home to the Emmy®-winning series CONAN, starring Conan O’Brien, and the new late-night series The Pete Holmes Show. The TBS lineup also includes popular contemporary comedies, such as The Big Bang Theory and Family Guy, along with blockbuster movies and championship sports.



TBS is part of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., a Time Warner company. Turner Broadcasting creates and programs branded news; entertainment; animation and young adult; and sports media environments on television and other platforms for consumers around the world.



Connect with TBS:

Website: http://www.tbs.com

Pressroom: http://tbsnewsroom.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/TBSveryfunny

Twitter: http://twitter.com/TBSveryfunny | http://twitter.com/TBSPR

Mobile: http://www.tbs.com/mobile

Watch TBS app available for iOS and Android platforms.



Contacts

Event Information:

Greenleaf & Associates/Social Change PR

Vicki Greenleaf — 323.660.5800 — vicki@greenleafandassociates.com

Dorrit Ragosine — 213.509.7748 — dorrit@socialchangepr.com