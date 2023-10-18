TC Transcontinental, UFlex, Cosmo First, and Gualapack Recognized as Leaders in the Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023 by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2023 -- MarketsandMarkets, a leading sector research, growth advisory, and analytics firm, revealed its 360 Quadrant for the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023". This classification places industry players like TC Transcontinental, UFlex, Cosmo First, and Gualapack into distinct categories reflecting their significant contributions to the flexible packaging sector. These four companies have firmly established themselves in the flexible packaging landscape by consistently emphasizing innovation, quality, and sustainable solutions. Their noteworthy contributions to the packaging industry have earned them recognition in this exclusive quadrant, underscoring their global impact.



The 360 Quadrant for Flexible Packaging Companies offers a comprehensive analysis of the global flexible packaging market, providing valuable insights into key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging industry trends. MarketsandMarkets evaluated over 100 companies, with the top 21 being identified and recognized as quadrant leaders. The 360 Quadrant assesses Flexible Packaging companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, demand channels, and sales strategies for their market presence in the flexible packaging quadrant. Key factors for evaluating their product footprint include Flexible Packaging Market by Packaging Type, Printing Technology, Material, End-Use Industry, and Sustainable Initiatives.



TC Transcontinental, UFlex, Cosmo First, and Gualapack – The Leaders Explained



TC Transcontinental Recognized as the Market Leader in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant".



TC Transcontinental holds a significant position in the flexible packaging sector, particularly in North America. The company distinguishes itself through its comprehensive array of packaging solutions, formidable printing prowess, and unwavering commitment to innovation. In the ever-evolving packaging arena, TC Transcontinental maintains a robust legacy and a significant role in shaping the future of packaging. Thanks to its expansive global reach and varied product portfolio, the company has garnered recognition as the "Market Leader" in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" according to MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



TC Transcontinental Packaging offers a variety of flexible plastic products, including rollstock, labels, die-cut lids, shrink films, bags and pouches, and advanced coatings. It services a variety of markets, including dairy, coffee, meat and poultry, pet food, agriculture, beverage, home and personal care products, industrial, consumer, and medical products. The company uses various proprietary technologies such as its Halo proprietary tandem extrusion technology which is suited for low-profile applications and to provide a superior barrier to extend product shelf life. Proprietary sealant and extrusion technology is another technology that is designed to provide exceptional moisture and oxygen barriers for extended shelf life. While its high-shrink technology is designed to eliminate unsightly tails, patches, and ends for tight-fitting, neat packages.



This recognition as a market leader among the "Top 21 Sustainable Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" highlights its current leadership in sustainable paper and packaging solutions. As the world increasingly values sustainability, companies like TC Transcontinental are poised to



make a lasting impact. This recognition by 360 Quadrants reaffirms its role as a visionary leader in the dynamic and ever-evolving flexible packaging landscape.



UFlex Recognized as an Innovator in "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant



UFlex is a significant player in the flexible packaging industry, recognized for its innovative solutions. The company's acknowledgment as an innovator in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant highlights its wide product range and market presence. UFlex serves various sectors, including FMCG, Consumer Product Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Building Materials, and Automobiles, providing flexible packaging solutions tailored to specific needs.



In addition to its primary focus on flexible packaging and packaging films, UFlex operates in related sectors such as aseptic liquid packaging, engineering, cylinders, holography, and chemicals. The company has extensive production capabilities covering BOPET and BOPP films, cast polypropylene (CPP) films, along with facilities for printing, coating inks, adhesives, holography, metallization, PVDC coating, gravure printing cylinders, gravure printing, lamination, and pouch formation. UFlex's packaging services cater to diverse industries, including FMCG, consumer product goods, pharmaceuticals, building materials, automobiles, and others. Its packaging solutions encompass a wide range of products, such as snack foods, confectionery, sugar, cereals, beverages, tea, coffee, shampoos, conditioners, and more.



Despite a relatively smaller market presence compared to market leaders, UFlex's commitment to excellence positions it as a dynamic industry participant. Its extensive product portfolio challenges conventional packaging norms with innovative approaches. As an Innovator, UFlex continues to inspire the industry through its creative approach to packaging excellence, setting new standards for the future.



Cosmo First Recognized as an Emerging Company in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



Cosmo First, formerly known as Cosmo Films occupies a notable position in the flexible packaging sector, where it shapes the industry through its pioneering solutions. The company is one of the leaders in specialty films for packaging, lamination, and labeling applications. The company offers a wide range of BOPP, CPP, and polyester films, as well as synthetic paper, to various industries including food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and more. Owing to such attributes the company has been recognized as an emerging company in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



The products offered by Cosmo First are flexible packaging films, printing and pouching films, overwrap packaging films, lamination films, lamination films- standard range, label films, pressure-sensitive label stock films, industrial films, and adhesive tape films. The Company also launched several new products during the 2022 financial year including Antimicrobial Thermal Lamination Film, Enhanced Barrier Metalized BOPP Film, High Gloss Metalized Label Film, Direct Thermal Printable Film, High Scratch Resistant Metalized Film, Laser Printable (Dry Toner) both side Coated White Synthetic Paper, and 100% Opaque Synthetic Paper.



With a strong dedication, Cosmo First provides specialized knowledge, precise assistance, flexible terms, and competitive pricing within the sustainable packaging sector. Despite certain limitations, the company is the preferred option for specific applications owing to its strategic approach to expanding sales efforts and diversifying its client base. Cosmo First's commitment to meeting specialized demands and its continuous growth align seamlessly with industry trends.



Gualapack Recognized as an Emerging Company in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant.



Gualapack, a company well known for pre-made spouted pouches, has emerged as one of the leading players in the flexible packaging industry. The company has been recognized as an emerging company in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant. Gualapack occupies a significant position in the flexible packaging sector. The company offers a unique set of technologies for a wide range of solutions, from flexible packaging and injection molding to the design and manufacture of filling lines.



Its product portfolio includes laminates, pre-made pouches, caps and spouts, and filling machines. Its range of premade stand-up pouches provides a safe and hygienic packaging solution. These serve a wide range of markets including baby food, beverages, yogurt & dairy, fruit purée & snacks, sauces & dressings, cosmetics & beauty, pet food, pharma & medicals, and home care. The company uses Standard Alu-based and Alu-free (Transparent or White) in PP or PE based on application, Paper-based, Monomaterial PP, Monomaterial PE, Mixed Polyolefins, Compostable, Bio-based materials for these pouches.



Gualapack with a dedicated focus, offers specialized expertise, precise support, adaptable terms, and competitive pricing in the sustainable packaging sector. While the company may have certain limitations, it stands as the preferred choice for specific use cases due to its strategic approach to expanding sales initiatives and broadening its client base. Gualapack's commitment to addressing specialized requirements and its ongoing growth aligns well with industry dynamics.



As global market dynamics continue to evolve, TC Transcontinental, UFlex, Cosmo First, and Gualapack remain at the forefront of innovation, setting benchmarks for excellence in the flexible packaging landscape. Its inclusion in the "Top 21 Flexible Packaging Companies, Worldwide 2023" by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to a dynamic and ever-changing market.



360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology



360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects, and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.



