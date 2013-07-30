North Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- With a goal of $50,000 the creator of the TCap, an ingenious integration of sunglasses and a baseball cap, has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo to support his efforts to bring the product to a broader market. In detail, the TCap is a baseball cap that comes complete with custom designed sunglasses that slide through a slit in the peak of the cap to cover the eyes and back up again to rest against the cap when they’re not needed. “Let’s put it this way, gone are the days when sunglasses are dropped, lost, forgotten or damaged. With the TCap they simply don’t move during action because they’re conveniently fastened to the cap.” said Thierry Annez, Inventor of the TCap. “I’m really encouraged too because I’ve been able to create some various fashion forward styles for the cap as well.”



The TCap uses a system of sliding and rotating temple adjustments that allows the wearer to position the sunglasses either closer or farther away from their face for a perfect fit. Fastened to the TCap on either side through temple slits in the cap the sunglasses are fully adjustable for comfortable placement even over prescription glasses if need be. “The TCap wearer decides whether the sunglasses will touch their nose or how close to their face they ultimately want them. The cap and sunglasses are so comfortable to wear, and so convenient, that once you have the cap on you wonder why someone hasn’t come up with this before.” added Annez. Offering high quality lenses the exceptionally practical sunglasses attached to the cap have 100% UV protection and are made with impact, fog and scratch resistant polycarbonate.



Receiving strong interest in the marketplace already, especially in the promotional world as the product is fully customizable to incorporate a business or organization logo, Annez needs crowdfunding support to create 20,000 pieces of the sunglass portion of the product. With the production of these pieces Annez will enter a partnership agreement with a company able to market and distribute the TCaps to a broader audience. Additionally, the partnering company will supply the hat portion of the TCap in equal quantities and assemble, warehouse and market the item. This advance stock of the product will assure timely delivery of the customizable TCap to businesses placing promotional orders. “It looks as though NASCAR will be one of our first customers. Needless to say, we’re very excited.” said Annez.



To make a donation to the crowdfunding project visit Click Here