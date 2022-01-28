TCCL Plans Sheffield Logistics Hub

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Sheffield, Yorkshire looks like it could soon be the home of a major new logistics site that could generate around 450 jobs for the local area. Plans have been lodged by TCCL with the local council to demolish the existing construction on a site at Shepcote Lane and replace this with a brand new 380,000 sq ft building that will represent a key opportunity for redevelopment in this part of the UK. TCCL acquired the Yorkshire site back in October and it has not taken the business long to put plans for the new industrial building into action. As the existing site contains a bespoke manufacturing facility that was specifically designed for the former use (to manufacture fencing) redevelopment plans will see the premises completely reconstructed. The current planning statement indicates that the operation of the new site will generate more than 450 jobs and bring a welcome injection of productivity and activity to the area.



As a logistics headhunter with a wealth of experience in the British market, DSJ Global supports many businesses looking to expand in regions such as Yorkshire. The firm was established in 2004 and today provides expert services as a logistics headhunter and a specialist across other areas of end-to-end supply chain hiring, including procurement and technical operations. Over the years the firm has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and has developed connections at enterprises across the sector, ensuring it is in the ideal position to make mutually beneficial relationships happen. DSJ Global works with a broad range of organisations, from agile start-ups to internationally renowned brands and partners with talented individuals keen to take a career-defining next step. Through a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the firm is able to ensure that all recruitment needs are met.



DSJ Global isn't just an experienced logistics headhunter but a recruitment specialist with an impressive global reach that benefits both clients and candidates. The firm operates across the UK, including in all major cities such as London, Manchester and Birmingham, and the British team is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. This dual nationwide and global reach is reinforced by DSJ Global being the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. A strong team has been vital to expansion at the firm - consultants receive regular training to ensure high levels of competence and confidence and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a logistics headhunter with a wealth of expertise in procurement and technical operations, DSJ Global is able to offer a wide range of roles today, including Procurement Delivery Lead, Pricing Specialist, Operations Manager and Demand Planner.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



