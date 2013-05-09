TCPA Michigan Laws Are Explained in New Article Written by Consumer Attorney Rex Anderson

Davison, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Rex Anderson, a consumer attorney from Davison, Michigan, recently wrote an in-depth and informative industry article explaining consumer rights and remedies under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). The article, which was published in the 2013 Michigan State Bar Consumer Law Newsletter, discusses practical ways that consumers can get relief from debt collectors and debt buyers. For people who want to know more about stopping unwanted calls, Anderson’s article offers an easy-to-understand and extensive explanation. See TCPA Michigan.



As anyone who has ever received a phone call from a telemarketer or a debt collector knows quite well, these calls can be more than annoying; they can be intrusive, incessant and stressful. The calls can come in at all times of day and night and sometimes are made by a computer and not a real person which makes the intrusion all the more irritating.



In Anderson’s article, he explains how the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) was enacted in 1991 by Congress, in response to numerous complaints that people had about phone calls made with Automated Telephone Dialing Systems (ATDS). For those who are interested, TCPA regulations Michigan attorney Anderson also details what types of calls are clear violations of federal consumer laws including both the TCPA and FDCPA.



For example, the TCPA makes it illegal for people in the United States to make a call using any type of automatic dialing system or leaving “an artificial or prerecorded voice message.” As Anderson points out, robodialer Michigan based calls fall under these extremely broad guidelines.



For people who owe money and are under siege by debt collectors, Anderson offers reassurance.



“Even if you owe a debt and are in collections, robo-calls to your cell phone are illegal unless you provided express consent to be contacted on your cell phone, either to the collector or the original creditor,” he explained in the article. Anderson also added, that bill collectors who skip trace a cell number and neglect to determine (scrub) what type of number they are calling are often violating the TCPA.



“Plus, a consumer or debtor can always revoke consent to the original creditor and debt collector and simply request in writing that they stop calling your telephone number.”



For anybody who would like more information about the Telephone Consumer Protection Act or to read the entire article about TCPA violations Michigan attorney Rex Anderson has posted it on his firm’s website. The site also notes that if people have been receiving nuisance calls, they are welcome to contact Anderson to inquire about suing for actual and statutory damages.



